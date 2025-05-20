Katy Perry stops concert to 'call out' fan for messaging husband Orlando Bloom

20 May 2025, 11:46

Katy Perry stops concert to 'call out' fan for messaging husband Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry stops concert to 'call out' fan for messaging husband Orlando Bloom. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair, @143katyperry via TikTok
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"If you keep DM-ing my man, I'm going to have you removed. Seriously. Get your own life."

A video of Katy Perry accusing a fan of messaging her husband Olando Bloom has gone viral...but what is the truth?

On April 23rd, Katy Perry kicked off her Lifetimes Tour in Mexico City and she's since brought the show to the US with Rebecca Black supporting her. As well as performing songs from her 2024 album 143, Katy sings some of her biggest hits including 'California Gurls', 'Hot n' Gold' and 'Firework'. There's also a surprise song section that fans vote for.

Now, Katy is making headlines after 'calling out' a fan at one of her shows for DMing her husband behind her back.

Katy Perry appears in Call Her Daddy trailer

Before performing 'I'm His, He's Mine' in Las Vegas on May 17th, Katy singled out a fan in the crowd. Katy said: "Cute grin. I know why you're here. No no no no no. Listen. If you keep DM-ing my man...Oh Kyle? I know you've been doing it for months, ever since the residency. You didn't come to see me play."

Of course, Katy was joking but she committed to the bit so hard that fans thought she was being serious. She added: "If you keep DM-ing my man, I'm going to have you removed. Seriously. Get your own life. I'm his wife. Uh-uh, I don't want it. I'm his. I said, I'm his. Stay the f--- away."

Reacting on TikTok, one person wrote: "Pls the way I thought she was serious".

Another added: "My goodness… I thought this was real."

As for Kyle, he took the whole skit in good humour. Sharing the clip to TikTok, he wrote: "In my homewrecker era" and it's since been viewed over 600,000 times. Kyle also revealed that he did DM Orlando but only to ask him to ask Katy to play 'Ghost'.

And, based on Kyle's TikTok, he's interacted with Katy multiple times, so she probably knew he would take it well. So, there we have it. Kylie is not messaging Orlando behind Katy's back...he's just a longterm KatyCat!

As for Katy and Orlando, they've been happily engaged since 2019 and share their four-year-old daughter Daisy together.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

