KATSEYE Wildworld Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more. Picture: Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Trü Frü, HYBE / Geffen

By Sam Prance

When do KATSEYE tickets go on sale? From presale codes to ticket prices, here's how to get tickets to The Wildworld Tour.

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Eyekons assemble! KATSEYE are officially going on tour and tickets for the Wildworld Tour are set to go on sale soon.

There's no denying that KATSEYE are one of the biggest bands in the whole world right now. Since the girls were put together on Dream Academy, they've taken over the charts with hits like 'Gabriela' and 'Gnarly'. Most recently, Lara, Yoonchae, Sophia, Daniela and Megan took to the Coachella stage after Manon went on hiatus from the group.

Now, KATSEYE have announced a world tour and it kicks off later this year. Scroll down for tour dates, cities, presale codes, ticket prices, support acts, setlist and all the info you need to see KATSEYE perform later this year.

When are KATSEYE going on Tour?

When are KATSEYE going on Tour? Picture: Getty

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

KATSEYE are offering multiple presale options for their Wildworld Tour. These include an official Weverse presale, an artist presale in the US and a pre-order presale for fans in the UK. Scroll down for information below.

Weverse presale - Sign up to be an EYEKONS MEMBERSHIP (GLOBAL) holder by Sunday, May 17th at 2PM PT to get access to the Weverse presale. You can access directly on Weverse.

- Sign up to be an EYEKONS MEMBERSHIP (GLOBAL) holder by Sunday, May 17th at 2PM PT to get access to the Weverse presale. You can access directly on Weverse. Artist presale - Make sure to sign up for the KATSEYE.WORLD presale via your desired show by Monday, May 18 at 12am PT in order to receive your unique pre-sale code.

- Make sure to sign up for the KATSEYE.WORLD presale via your desired show by Monday, May 18 at 12am PT in order to receive your unique pre-sale code. Pre-order presale - UK/EU EYEKONS, you can register for presale access by preordering KATSEYE's new EP, WILD by Tuesday, May 19th at 12pm BST.

There's also a no purchase necessary link for fans in the UK.

When is the KATSEYE Wildworld Tour presale?

In KATSEYE's official tour announcement post, they revealed that "all presales begin on Wednesday, May 20th."

When do KATSEYE Wildworld Tour tickets go on sale?

KATSEYE have confirmed that the general on-sale is on "Thursday, May 21st at 3PM local time."

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country. Picture: Getty

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour ticket prices: How much will tickets be?

As it stands, KATSEYE are yet to reveal any information regarding Wildworld Tour ticket prices. Tickets for their 2025 Beautiful Chaos Tour ranged between $136 to $640. Prices for the Wildworld Tour likely won't be revealed until the presales begin on May 20th.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

Will Manon be on KATSEYE's Wildworld Tour?

Based on teaser image for KATSEYE's Wildworld Tour, it appears that Manon is still on hiatus. Lara, Sophia, Daniela, Yoonchae and Megan appear in the tour poster without Manon.

Will Manon be on KATSEYE's Wildworld Tour? Picture: Getty

KATSEYE Wildworld dates: When are KATSEYE going on tour?

As it stands, KATSEYE have announced 27 Wildworld Tour dates and three festival appearances for 2026.

European Leg

September 1 2026 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

September 3 2026 – London, UK – The O2

September 6 2026 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

September 9 2026 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

September 11 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

September 13 2026 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

September 15 2026 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

September 17 2026 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

North American Leg

October 13 2026 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

October 15 2026 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 20 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 22 2026 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

October 24 2026 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

October 28 2026 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 30 2026 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

November 1 2026 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

November 3 2026 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

November 5 2026 – Chicago, IL – United Center

November 7 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

November 10 2026 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

November 11 2026 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

November 14 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

November 17 2026 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 19 2026 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

November 21 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

November 24 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

November 27 2026 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

Festival Dates

June 5 2026 – New York, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival

July 30 2026 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

August 8 2026 – Pasadena, CA – 88rising Festival: Head In The Clouds

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour locations: Where are KATSEYE playing?

For the time being, KATSEYE have announced Wildworld Tour dates in the UK, Europe, US and Canada. It's currently unclear if they will take their tour to other territories like Australia, Asia, South America and Africa in 2027.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour locations: Where are KATSEYE playing? Picture: Getty

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour setlist: What songs will they play?

No information for KATSEYE's Wildworld Tour setlist has been confirmed at the moment but we imagine that the setlist will focus heavily on their upcoming third EP Wild including the hit single 'Pinky Up'

Elsewhere, expect to hear KATSEYE's biggest hits including 'Touch', 'Gnarly' and 'Gabriela'.

Who is supporting KATSEYE on the Wildworld Tour?

KATSEYE are yet to announce any support acts for the Wildworld Tour.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

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