KATSEYE Wildworld Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

13 May 2026, 15:06 | Updated: 13 May 2026, 17:51

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more
KATSEYE Wildworld Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more. Picture: Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Trü Frü, HYBE / Geffen
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When do KATSEYE tickets go on sale? From presale codes to ticket prices, here's how to get tickets to The Wildworld Tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eyekons assemble! KATSEYE are officially going on tour and tickets for the Wildworld Tour are set to go on sale soon.

There's no denying that KATSEYE are one of the biggest bands in the whole world right now. Since the girls were put together on Dream Academy, they've taken over the charts with hits like 'Gabriela' and 'Gnarly'. Most recently, Lara, Yoonchae, Sophia, Daniela and Megan took to the Coachella stage after Manon went on hiatus from the group.

Now, KATSEYE have announced a world tour and it kicks off later this year. Scroll down for tour dates, cities, presale codes, ticket prices, support acts, setlist and all the info you need to see KATSEYE perform later this year.

When are KATSEYE going on Tour?

When are KATSEYE going on Tour?
When are KATSEYE going on Tour? Picture: Getty

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

KATSEYE are offering multiple presale options for their Wildworld Tour. These include an official Weverse presale, an artist presale in the US and a pre-order presale for fans in the UK. Scroll down for information below.

  • Weverse presale - Sign up to be an EYEKONS MEMBERSHIP (GLOBAL) holder by Sunday, May 17th at 2PM PT to get access to the Weverse presale. You can access directly on Weverse.
  • Artist presale - Make sure to sign up for the KATSEYE.WORLD presale via your desired show by Monday, May 18 at 12am PT in order to receive your unique pre-sale code.
  • Pre-order presale - UK/EU EYEKONS, you can register for presale access by preordering KATSEYE's new EP, WILD by Tuesday, May 19th at 12pm BST.

There's also a no purchase necessary link for fans in the UK.

When is the KATSEYE Wildworld Tour presale?

In KATSEYE's official tour announcement post, they revealed that "all presales begin on Wednesday, May 20th."

When do KATSEYE Wildworld Tour tickets go on sale?

KATSEYE have confirmed that the general on-sale is on "Thursday, May 21st at 3PM local time."

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country
KATSEYE Wildworld Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country. Picture: Getty

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour ticket prices: How much will tickets be?

As it stands, KATSEYE are yet to reveal any information regarding Wildworld Tour ticket prices. Tickets for their 2025 Beautiful Chaos Tour ranged between $136 to $640. Prices for the Wildworld Tour likely won't be revealed until the presales begin on May 20th.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

Will Manon be on KATSEYE's Wildworld Tour?

Based on teaser image for KATSEYE's Wildworld Tour, it appears that Manon is still on hiatus. Lara, Sophia, Daniela, Yoonchae and Megan appear in the tour poster without Manon.

Will Manon be on KATSEYE's Wildworld Tour?
Will Manon be on KATSEYE's Wildworld Tour? Picture: Getty

KATSEYE Wildworld dates: When are KATSEYE going on tour?

As it stands, KATSEYE have announced 27 Wildworld Tour dates and three festival appearances for 2026.

European Leg

  • September 1 2026 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
  • September 3 2026 – London, UK – The O2
  • September 6 2026 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
  • September 9 2026 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
  • September 11 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
  • September 13 2026 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
  • September 15 2026 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome
  • September 17 2026 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

North American Leg

  • October 13 2026 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
  • October 15 2026 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
  • October 20 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
  • October 22 2026 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
  • October 24 2026 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
  • October 28 2026 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
  • October 30 2026 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
  • November 1 2026 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
  • November 3 2026 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
  • November 5 2026 – Chicago, IL – United Center
  • November 7 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
  • November 10 2026 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
  • November 11 2026 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
  • November 14 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • November 17 2026 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • November 19 2026 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
  • November 21 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
  • November 24 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
  • November 27 2026 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

Festival Dates

  • June 5 2026 – New York, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival
  • July 30 2026 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival
  • August 8 2026 – Pasadena, CA – 88rising Festival: Head In The Clouds

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour locations: Where are KATSEYE playing?

For the time being, KATSEYE have announced Wildworld Tour dates in the UK, Europe, US and Canada. It's currently unclear if they will take their tour to other territories like Australia, Asia, South America and Africa in 2027.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour locations: Where are KATSEYE playing?
KATSEYE Wildworld Tour locations: Where are KATSEYE playing? Picture: Getty

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour setlist: What songs will they play?

No information for KATSEYE's Wildworld Tour setlist has been confirmed at the moment but we imagine that the setlist will focus heavily on their upcoming third EP Wild including the hit single 'Pinky Up'

Elsewhere, expect to hear KATSEYE's biggest hits including 'Touch', 'Gnarly' and 'Gabriela'.

Who is supporting KATSEYE on the Wildworld Tour?

KATSEYE are yet to announce any support acts for the Wildworld Tour.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Gracie Abrams 'Daughter From Hell' tracklist, release date, collabs, tour, vinyl variants and news

Gracie Abrams 'Daughter From Hell' tracklist, release date, collabs, tour, vinyl variants and news
Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff went red carpet official

Is Billie Eilish dating Nat Wolff? Her boyfriend's age, career and how they met

KJ Apa has slammed Mr. Fantasy for 'stealing his image' in a scathing video

KJ Apa slams Mr. Fantasy for 'stealing his image' amid music video controversy

Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour ticket prices revealed

Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour ticket prices revealed

When is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour? All the info on potential You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love tour dates and presale codes

How to get tickets to Olivia Rodrigo's The Unraveled Tour

Hot On Capital

MAFS Australia's Danny on a podcast and with Bec at Reunion dinner Party.

MAFS Australia's Danny reveals he tried to quit the show twice

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Bec crying at the Reunion Commitment Ceremony and Danny pictured in his final interview.

MAFS Australia's Bec in tears over unseen footage of Danny during final interview

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Bec at a Commitment Ceremony and Marcus pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Bec addresses rumours that she's dating male escort after Danny split

TV & Film

Who plays Hannah in Off Campus? Ella Bright's age, height, past roles, dating history and more

Who plays Hannah in Off Campus? Ella Bright's age, height, past roles, dating history and more

TV & Film

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot and trailer

TV & Film

Off Campus actor Belmont Cameli's age, height, past roles, who he's dating and more

Who plays Garrett in Off Campus? Belmont Cameli's age, height, past roles, girlfriend and more

TV & Film

MAFS groom Danny Hewitt found himself caught up in a cheating scandal

MAFS Australia's Danny labels ex-wife Bec a 'hypocrite' as he addresses Steph cheating scandal

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Bec at the Reunion Dinner Party.

MAFS Australia's Stephanie reveals the actual 'bikini picture' she sent to Danny

TV & Film

A screenshot from Steven's TikTok and Rachel and Steven at Final Vows.

MAFS Australia's Steven admits he regrets Rachel split in heartfelt video

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's David at Final Vows and pictured at a Commitment Ceremony with Alissa.

MAFS Australia's David reveals unseen task where Alissa spilled her 'darkest secret'

TV & Film

MAFS groom Danny has been caught in an unaired outburst against Steph

MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt caught out in shocking unaired outburst against Steph

TV & Film

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney explains how she filmed Cassie's controversial Godzilla scene

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney explains how she filmed Cassie's controversial Godzilla scene

TV & Film

Euphoria creator reveals how Zendaya filmed Rue's terrifying buried alive scene

Euphoria creator reveals how Zendaya filmed Rue's terrifying buried alive scene

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Rachel looking emotional at Final Vows and pictured with Steven.

MAFS Australia's Rachel reveals reason why she and Steven split after Final Vows

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny's split actually happened BEFORE Final Vows

MAFS Australia insider says Bec and Danny's 'real' split wasn't aired

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Stella looking shocked and pictured with Filip.

MAFS Australia's Stella reveals what she really thought when Filip proposed

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny at Final Vows.

MAFS Australia's Bec reveals brutal phone call with Danny after Final Vows

TV & Film

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Episode 5's wild ending and what's next explained

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Episode 5's wild ending and what's next explained

TV & Film

MAFS Australia 2026 is coming to an end in the UK

When does MAFS Australia 2026 end? The UK finish date isn't far away now

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae