Katseye Wildworld Tour setlist: Every song in order

1 September 2026, 20:00 | Updated: 1 September 2026, 22:18

Katseye Wildworld Tour setlist: Every song in order
Katseye Wildworld Tour setlist: Every song in order. Picture: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What songs do Katseye sing on the Wildworld Tour? Here's a full breakdown of their setlist.

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If you're going to see Katseye on tour this year, you may be wondering what songs made their Wildworld Tour setlist?

Since Katseye debuted in 2024, the group have released countless hits. From the pop perfection of 'Touch' to the raw edge of 'Gnarly', people can't get enough of their music. Not to mention, they recently released Wild as their third EP and it contains the hit singles 'Pinky Up', 'Animal' and 'Hootie Frutti' as well as fan fave deep cuts like 'Bel Air'.

With three projects to choose from and multiple beloved covers, fans are desperate to know what Dani, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae (Sophia and Manon are currently on hiatus) sing on the Wildworld tour. Scroll down for the full setlist.

Watch KATSEYE’s Wild Hearts trailer

What songs do Katseye sing on the Wildworld Tour?

Katseye's Wildworld Tour setlist is 19 songs long and it covers the full breadth of their discography including their hit singles 'Touch' and 'Gnarly' as well as deep cuts like 'Unloveu' and 'Time Lapse'. They even perform their ILLIT and LE SSERAFIM collab 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE'. The show starts at 20:30pm and it lasts around an hour and a half.

Katseye Wildworld Tour setlist

  1. 'Hootie Frutti'
  2. 'Internet Girl'
  3. 'That Way'
  4. 'Touch'
  5. 'Mean Girls'
  6. 'Gabriela'
  7. 'Pinky Up'
  8. 'Animal'
  9. 'Tonight I Might'
  10. 'I'm Pretty'
  11. 'Time Lapse'
  12. 'Gameboy'
  13. 'Unloveu'
  14. 'My Way'
  15. 'Bel Air'
  16. 'M.I.A'
  17. 'Debut'
  18. 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE'
  19. 'Gnarly'
What songs do Katseye sing on the Wildworld Tour?
What songs do Katseye sing on the Wildworld Tour? Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Will Katseye change the Wildworld Tour setlist?

For the time being, it's unclear if Katseye intend to change the Wildworld Tour setlist at all or sing any surprise songs. We likely won't know until they finish their second show in London on September 3rd. It's also possible that they will edit the setlist going into the North American leg of the tour in October.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more Katseye news here:

WATCH: KATSEYE get chaotic in 'The Tower of Truth'

KATSEYE Get Chaotic In 'The Tower of Truth'

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