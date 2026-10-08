When is Sophia coming back to Katseye? Her return date confirmed

When is Sophia coming back to Katseye? Her hiatus and tour dates explained. Picture: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Pandora Jewelry, Hybe x Geffen

By Sam Prance

Why is Sophia Laforteza taking a break from Katseye? Will she be on the Wildworld Tour? Here's what she's said about her hiatus and when she's coming back.

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Eyekons assemble! Katseye have now announced that Sophia Laforteza will be returning to the group after her hiatus.

Fans of Katseye will already know the band is no stranger to letting members take time off from the band. Since the group formed, several members have stepped back from group activities for health reasons. For example, Megan took time off in 2024 and Manon has been on hiatus since February "to focus on her health and wellbeing".

In August, it was revealed that Sophia will "temporarily be unable to participate in upcoming promotional activities" for the band but why was Sophia on hiatus and when is she coming back? Here's what she's said about her break.

Why is Sophia Laforteza taking a break from Katseye? Picture: Getty

When is Sophia Laforteza coming back to Katseye?

In an official statement, Hybe x Geffen have confirmed that Sophia is coming back to Katseye. The companies wrote: "We are happy to share that Sophia will resume group activities with Katseye beginning the first week of 2027.

Why is Sophia Laforteza taking a break from Katseye?

On August 7th, Hybe x Geffen emailed Katseye fans to inform them that Sophia will be stepping back from the group temporarily. In their statement, the label said: "We understand that EYEKONS were looking forward to seeing Sophia on stage, but it is imperative that her mental health and wellness are prioritised."

Explaining the situation further, they wrote: "Sophia has been receiving the utmost support, and following thorough consultations with medical professionals, it has been advised that she take dedicated time for extended rest and ongoing care to ensure a full recovery."

Meanwhile, Sophia took to her Instagram stories to say: "It truly breaks my heart to miss out on a lot" and "making this decision wasn't easy, but I'm learning that health has to come first."

The 23-year-old popstar added: "I'm realising that if I don't take care of my mind and body now, I won't be able to keep doing what I love the most for so long."

Will Sophia be on Katseye's Wildworld Tour? Picture: @sophia_laforteza via Instagram

Will Sophia be on Katseye's Wildworld Tour?

On August 30th, Katseye's label released a statement confirming that Sophia won't join Katseye for the European leg of the Wildworld Tour. They said: "Sophia will not be participating in THE WILDWORLD TOUR in Europe and the UK." and "The company remains fully committed to providing her with all the support and resources needed."

As for Sophia, she took to her Instagram stories to write: "I can’t express enough how much I want to participate in this tour and perform for you all. I have to remind myself every day that our health and mental well-being should always be prioritized…"

In their latest statement, Hybe x Geffen have also announced that Sophia won't be joining the band for their North American dates in October. However, she will be back to join Daniela, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae in 2027.

Sophia also shared a statement of her own writing: "As much as I wish I could simply push through, I've come to understand that sometimes having the courage to take a step back is what allows you to move forward."

"As much as I wish I could simply push through, I've come to understand that sometimes having the courage to take a step back is what allows you to move forward." 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/YYcShY62xj — daily sophia (@dailylaforteza) October 8, 2026

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