When is Sophia coming back to Katseye? Will she be on tour? Her hiatus explained

When is Sophia coming back to Katseye? Will she be on tour? Her hiatus explained. Picture: Getty, Hybe x Geffen

By Sam Prance

Why is Sophia Laforteza taking a break from Katseye? Here's what she's said about her time away from the band.

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Sophia Laforteza is officially taking a break from Katseye but when will she return to the band? Is she going on tour?

Fans of Katseye will already know the band is no stranger to letting members take time off from the band. Since the group formed, several members have stepped back from group activities for health reasons. For example, Megan took time off in 2024 and Manon has been on hiatus since February "to focus on her health and wellbeing".

Now, it's been announced that Sophia will "temporarily be unable to participate in upcoming promotional activities" for the band but why is Sophia on hiatus? Here's what she's said about her break and whether or not she will be joining Daniela, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae on the WILDWORLD Tour when it starts on September 1st.

Why is Sophia Laforteza taking a break from Katseye? Picture: Getty

Why is Sophia Laforteza taking a break from Katseye?

On August 7th, Hybe x Geffen emailed Katseye fans to inform them that Sophia will be stepping back from the group temporarily. In their statement, the label said: "We understand that EYEKONS were looking forward to seeing Sophia on stage, but it is imperative that her mental health and wellness are prioritised."

Explaining the situation further, they wrote: "Sophia has been receiving the utmost support, and following thorough consultations with medical professionals, it has been advised that she take dedicated time for extended rest and ongoing care to ensure a full recovery."

Meanwhile, Sophia took to her Instagram stories to say: "It truly breaks my heart to miss out on a lot" and "making this decision wasn't easy, but I'm learning that health has to come first."

The 23-year-old popstar added: "I'm realising that if I don't take care of my mind and body now, I won't be able to keep doing what I love the most for so long."

Will Sophia be on Katseye's Wildworld Tour? Picture: @sophia_laforteza via Instagram

Will Sophia be on Katseye's Wildworld Tour?

Based on both Sophia and Hybe x Geffen's statements, it appears that Sophia will be absent from the initial dates of the Wildworld Tour. Hybe x Geffen wrote: "We will continue to closely monitor her progress and support her journey. We plan to reassess her condition in September and will share a further update with fans at that time."

With the UK and European leg of the tour kicking off on September 1st in Dublin and ending on September 17th in Copenhagen, it seems unlikely that Sophia will join the band for those dates. However, it's possible that she will return for the North American leg which starts on October 5th in Atlanta, Georgia.

In her personal statement, Sophia also said: "I promise I'm going to work as hard as I can to get through this, heal properly and come back stronger."

We wish Sophia a speedy recovery!

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