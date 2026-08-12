When is Sophia coming back to Katseye? Will she be on tour? Her hiatus explained

12 August 2026, 17:19

When is Sophia coming back to Katseye? Will she be on tour? Her hiatus explained
When is Sophia coming back to Katseye? Will she be on tour? Her hiatus explained. Picture: Getty, Hybe x Geffen
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Why is Sophia Laforteza taking a break from Katseye? Here's what she's said about her time away from the band.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sophia Laforteza is officially taking a break from Katseye but when will she return to the band? Is she going on tour?

Fans of Katseye will already know the band is no stranger to letting members take time off from the band. Since the group formed, several members have stepped back from group activities for health reasons. For example, Megan took time off in 2024 and Manon has been on hiatus since February "to focus on her health and wellbeing".

Now, it's been announced that Sophia will "temporarily be unable to participate in upcoming promotional activities" for the band but why is Sophia on hiatus? Here's what she's said about her break and whether or not she will be joining Daniela, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae on the WILDWORLD Tour when it starts on September 1st.

Why is Sophia Laforteza taking a break from Katseye?
Why is Sophia Laforteza taking a break from Katseye? Picture: Getty

Why is Sophia Laforteza taking a break from Katseye?

On August 7th, Hybe x Geffen emailed Katseye fans to inform them that Sophia will be stepping back from the group temporarily. In their statement, the label said: "We understand that EYEKONS were looking forward to seeing Sophia on stage, but it is imperative that her mental health and wellness are prioritised."

Explaining the situation further, they wrote: "Sophia has been receiving the utmost support, and following thorough consultations with medical professionals, it has been advised that she take dedicated time for extended rest and ongoing care to ensure a full recovery."

Meanwhile, Sophia took to her Instagram stories to say: "It truly breaks my heart to miss out on a lot" and "making this decision wasn't easy, but I'm learning that health has to come first."

The 23-year-old popstar added: "I'm realising that if I don't take care of my mind and body now, I won't be able to keep doing what I love the most for so long."

Will Sophia be on Katseye's Wildworld Tour?
Will Sophia be on Katseye's Wildworld Tour? Picture: @sophia_laforteza via Instagram

Will Sophia be on Katseye's Wildworld Tour?

Based on both Sophia and Hybe x Geffen's statements, it appears that Sophia will be absent from the initial dates of the Wildworld Tour. Hybe x Geffen wrote: "We will continue to closely monitor her progress and support her journey. We plan to reassess her condition in September and will share a further update with fans at that time."

With the UK and European leg of the tour kicking off on September 1st in Dublin and ending on September 17th in Copenhagen, it seems unlikely that Sophia will join the band for those dates. However, it's possible that she will return for the North American leg which starts on October 5th in Atlanta, Georgia.

In her personal statement, Sophia also said: "I promise I'm going to work as hard as I can to get through this, heal properly and come back stronger."

We wish Sophia a speedy recovery!

Read more music news here:

WATCH: KATSEYE get chaotic in 'The Tower of Truth'

KATSEYE Get Chaotic In 'The Tower of Truth'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist: Every song in order

Ariana Grande Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Eternal Sunshine Tour so far

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' come out? All the 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' details

Taylor Swift

ROLE MODEL is August's Capital Buzz Artist

ROLE MODEL is August's Capital Buzz Artist

Teddy Swims has announced his largest ever UK/EU tour - THE UGLY TOUR

Teddy Swims The UGLY Tour - how to get tickets

Events

Ariana Grande is set to take a step back from public life

Ariana Grande will take a "step back" from public life after Eternal Sunshine Tour

Hot On Capital

Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

Love Island

Here's what time Camp Rock 3 comes out on the Disney Channel and Disney+

Here's what time Camp Rock 3 comes out on the Disney Channel and Disney+

TV & Film

Sterling Point season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Sterling Point season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

TV & Film

Love Island star Simba's brother has said they want the 'smiled bares' meme to live on in honour of their mother

Love Island star Simba's brother wants the 'smiled bares' meme to live on for their mum

Love Island

Love Island's Jasmine came into Capital HQ with Kavan

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Jasmine addresses 'not hugging' Julia at the final

Love Island

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

TV & Film

How old is Nikki Rodriguez? Here's what the My Life with the Walter Boys actress has said about her age

How old is Nikki Rodriguez? Here's what the My Life with the Walter Boys star's said about her age

TV & Film

Heated Rivalry author defends Troy and Harris casting in season 2 following criticism

Heated Rivalry author defends Troy and Harris casting in season 2 following criticism

TV & Film

House of the Dragon's Phia Saban defends huge changes to Helaena's storyline in season 3 finale

House of the Dragon's Phia Saban defends huge changes to Helaena's storyline in season 3 finale

TV & Film

When does Spider-Man Brand New Day come out on streaming?

When will Spider-Man Brand New Day be on streaming? How to watch online

TV & Film

Love Island's Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi pictured at the finale and in the villa together.

Are Love Island winners Julia and Lorenzo still together?

Love Island

Love Island's Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy pictured at the finale and in the villa.

Are Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan still together?

Love Island

My Life with the Walter Boys season 4: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

My Life with the Walter Boys season 4: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

TV & Film

Jesy Nelson pictured on camera and with her twin daughters on their birthday.

Jesy Nelson admits she was 'terrified' as she shares news of twins' latest operation

TV & Film

Jake T. Austin breaks silence on why he wasn't in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Jake T. Austin breaks silence on why he wasn't in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

TV & Film

Love Island's Priya and Aidan, Robyn, Lorenzo and Yasmin, and Simba and Ope.

Love Island 2026 reunion in pictures as cast reveal what happened inside

Love Island

MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia on their wedding day and Bec on her Instagram story.

MAFS Australia's Bec selling her wedding ring after split from Danny

TV & Film

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place shocks fans by killing off beloved original major character

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place shocks fans by killing off beloved original major character

TV & Film

MAFS Australia experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling, and Alessandra Rampolla promo image and new expert Dr Lurve.

MAFS Australia line up new expert after Mel Schilling's tragic passing

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae