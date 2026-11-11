What happened to Megan in Katseye? Here's why she's performing on tour in a chair

11 November 2026, 17:49

What happened to Megan in Katseye? Here's why she's performing on tour in a chair
What happened to Megan in Katseye? Here's why she's performing on tour in a chair. Picture: Katie Flores/WWD via Getty Images, TikTok
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Katseye are back on the Wildworld Tour after postponing three shows due to Megan not being able to perform.

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Megan is officially back on stage with Katseye. However, she's unable to taking part in all the choreography as usual.

Fans of Katseye will already know that multiple members of the band have taken time out of group activities this year due to personal circumstances. Manon has been on an extended hiatus from Katseye since February and Sophia has also taken a break due to mental health reasons but will be returning and joining the girls on tour in January.

Most recently, Katseye postponed shows in Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis because Megan was unable to perform. Last night (Nov 10), the group played in Austin, Texas and videos went viral of Megan wearing sunglasses and sitting while the group did their usual dance routines due to a recent injury that she's still recovering from.

How did Megan from Katseye injure herself?

On November 5th, Megan took to Instagram stories to explain that she suffered from concussion and had to take time to recover. As a result, the band postponed three shows as they were unable to continue performing as a three piece.

Ahead of the Austin show, Megan posted on Weverse to confirm that she would be on stage with the girls again with “reduced choreography, less intense movement and taking breaks as needed”. She added: “I won’t be going full out just yet! My doctors have recommended these limitations for now." It's unclear how long she will need to recover.

How did Megan from Katseye injure herself?
How did Megan from Katseye injure herself? Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

While on stage last night, Megan thanked fans for all of their support: "I’m so excited to be back on this stage. Thank you guys so much for showing me so much support — I’m feeling so much better."

The group are due to perform again tonight (Nov 11) in Dallas, Texas. Based on Megan's comments and health, it seems likely that she will be performing in a chair with sunglasses for the foreseeable future.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more Katseye news here:

WATCH: Katseye get chaotic in 'The Tower of Truth'

KATSEYE Get Chaotic In 'The Tower of Truth'

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