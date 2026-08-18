Is Megan from Katseye on hiatus? Here's why she's missing from Wild promo
18 August 2026, 16:41
Here's what Megan has said about missing out on a Katseye fan signing this week.
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Katseye's new EP Wild is here but you might be wondering why Megan Skiendiel has been missing from some promo.
Since the start of the year, multiple members of Katseye have taken breaks from the band. Manon has been on hiatus "to focus on her health and wellbeing" since February and Sophia is currently taking some time away from the band to take care of her "mind and body". Meanwhile, Lara, Yoonchae, Megan and Daniela have all continued on.
However, fans were quick to spot that Megan was missing from a fan signing for Wild on Monday, August 17th. Has Megan left the band though or gone on hiatus? Here's what she's said about missing some Wild promo events.
- Read more: When is Sophia coming back to Katseye? Will she be on tour? Her hiatus explained
- Read more: What does Katseye's 'Hootie Frutti' mean? Full lyrics and translation
Watch KATSEYE’s Wild Hearts trailer
Is Megan on hiatus from Katseye?
For anyone concerned that Megan is on hiatus from Katseye, there's no need to worry about that. Yesterday (Aug 17), Megan took to WeVerse to let fans know that she would be taking a day off work to rest up because she was "under the weather".
In a message, Megan wrote: "Hey eyekons! I'm feeling a bit under the weather today so im going to take the day to take care of myself and rest 🩷 just wanted to say hi and send my love 🩷 🩷 see you guys soon!"
Up until August 17th, Megan had been involved in all Wild promo with Yoonchae, Lara and Daniela including a performance of 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' at D23 on August 16th.
We love you megan! :( pic.twitter.com/fpz5RqGCYA— KATSEYE News (@NewsKatseye) August 17, 2026
Will Megan join Katseye on tour?
Based on what Megan has said, it appears that she is only taking a temporary break from Ka
Megan previously took hiatus from the band in 2024 due to a back injury. Speaking about it in the band's new Wild Hearts documentary, Megan said: "When I was on hiatus, I was injured in my back, and it was definitely hard being able to see everything that the girls were doing and not being able to be there myself."
We wish Megan a speedy recovery!
Read more music news here:
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- Every lyric change in Katseye's 'Bel Air' compared to Charli xcx's version
- KATSEYE Wildworld Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more
- Has Manon left Katseye? Coachella, Pinky Up and her hiatus explained
- Katseye reveal why Manon is missing from their 'Gabriela' performance video
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