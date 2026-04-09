Has Manon left Katseye? Coachella, Pinky Up and her hiatus explained

Has Manon left Katseye? Coachella, Pinky Up and her hiatus explained. Picture: Getty

By Sam Prance

Manon is missing from the 'Pinky Up' music video but will she appear at Coachella and has she quit the band?

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If you're a KATSEYE fan, you may be wondering why Manon Bannerman is missing from the 'Pinky Up' video, if she'll appear with the group at Coachella and whether she's on hiatus or left the group for good. So what is the truth?

Ever since KATSEYE released a statement announcing that Manon would be "taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing", fans have been worried about the future of the band.

They added: "The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right.” Over the past few weeks, the band have continued on as a five-piece.

However, Manon has also liked an Instagram post about Black girls being mistreated in girl groups and fans have rallied around her on social media. So what's going on and will Manon return to the group?

Why is Manon not in Katseye's Pinky Up video? Picture: HYBE x Geffen

Why is Manon not in Katseye's Pinky Up video?

As mentioned above, Manon is currently taking a "temporary hiatus" from KATSEYE for her health and well-being. As it stands, Manon and the girls are yet to comment on her absence but it seems likely that she was unable to film the 'Pinky Up' video because it coincided with her hiatus.

In the past, members of KATSEYE haven't appeared in performances and videos due to injuries. For example, Megan took time off from the band in 2024, Manon didn't appear in the 'Gabriela' performance video and Lara features in a guest capacity in the 'Gameboy' video.

Is Manon performing with Katseye at Coachella?

Initially The Korea Herald reported that Manon was due to appear with KATSEYE at Coachella but they've now stated that she won't join the group at the festival. Katseye's label HYBE told the publication: "Manon remains on hiatus".

As a result, the set will include Lara, Megan, Daniela, Sophia and Yoonchae without Manon similar to their recent performance at the Estereo Picnic music festival in Bogotá, Colombia.

Speaking to Nylon, Lara teased: "I think Coachella is going to be a very huge and iconic moment for us."

Is Manon performing with Katseye at Coachella? Picture: Getty

Has Manon left Katseye?

For the time being, the official report on Manon's position in Katseye is that she is on hiatus from the group. However, it's unclear if Manon made the decision herself or if it was enforced upon her by her label and speculation about the truth behind her hiatus has spread over the internet like wildfire with fans wondering if she's still in the band.

Hours after the hiatus was announced, Manon took to WeVerse to say: "I’m healthy, I’m okay, and I’m taking care of myself. Thank u for checking in! Sometimes things unfold in ways we don’t fully control, but I’m trusting the bigger picture." Multiple posts then went viral pointing out that Manon was often hidden in the band's videos.

Recently, Manon shared another WeVerse post about her status in the band. She said: "I’m really grateful for the patience and kindness everyone has shown during this time. HxG and I are having positive conversations. I feel supported. I’m happy and I’m healthy. I’ll share more soon. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Manon has also removed KATSEYE from her Instagram bio but she recently appeared in the group's Nylon cover story. The interview and shoot took place a week before her hiatus was announced.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if and when Manon speaks further on her hiatus.

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