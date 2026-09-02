Has Manon left Katseye for good? Is she coming back? Her hiatus explained

Has Manon left Katseye for good? Here's what she's said about her hiatus. Picture: Getty

By Sam Prance

Did Manon leave Katseye? When is she coming back? Here's what she's said about her hiatus.

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If you're a Katseye fan, you may be wondering how long Manon Bannerman's hiatus is and if she's left the group.

Ever since Katseye released a statement in February announcing that Manon will be "taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing", fans have been worried about her future in the band.

Katseye said: "The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right.” Since then, the band have continued on as a five-piece until August when Sophia Laforteza also revealed that she will be taking an indefinite hiatus from the group.

So has Manon left Katseye? Here's what she's said about her break from the group and how long it will last.

Has Manon left Katseye? Picture: Getty

Has Manon left Katseye?

For the time being, the official report on Manon's position in Katseye is that she is on hiatus from the group. However, it's unclear if Manon made the decision herself or if it was enforced upon her. Speculation about the truth behind her hiatus has spread over the internet like wildfire with fans wondering if she's still in the band.

Hours after the hiatus was announced, Manon took to WeVerse to state: "I’m healthy, I’m okay, and I’m taking care of myself. Thank u for checking in! Sometimes things unfold in ways we don’t fully control, but I’m trusting the bigger picture."

Days later, Manon shared another WeVerse post about her status in the band. She wrote: "I’m really grateful for the patience and kindness everyone has shown during this time. HxG and I are having positive conversations."

Manon ended by writing: "I feel supported. I’m happy and I’m healthy. I’ll share more soon. Thank you for always being there for me."

Is Manon coming back to Katseye? Picture: Kieran Frost/Redferns

Is Manon coming back to Katseye?

Discussing Manon's hiatus with Apple Music ahead of Katseye's first Coachella performance, Manon's band member Sophia stated: "Manon's on hiatus, but we know she's doing well and she's seeing fans."

Lara also added: "She's our sister forever, we want to give her all the space - whatever she needs." The group have also shouted out Manon in a couple of interviews and lives shows.

Since her hiatus, Manon has been absent from all group videos and live performances. However, she did appear in archival footage in Katseye's Wild film.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if and when Manon and Katseye speak further on her hiatus.

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