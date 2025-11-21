Exclusive

KATSEYE get chaotic in 'The Tower of Truth'

21 November 2025

KATSEYE spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'
Chaotic British accents, hilarious confessions and one intense game of giant Jenga...

Eyekons, get ready for some chaos... KATSEYE are the latest group to take on the all powerful, all knowing Tower of Truth.

To celebrate all their success so far, and to commemorate their time in the UK, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to challenge Megan, Daniela, Yoonchae, Lara, Sophia and Manon to take on the ultimate challenge.

From their chaotic British accents and the worst gifts they've ever been given to the most famous people in their DMs, their most embarrassing celebrity encounters and everything in between, the group reveal all.

Hit play on the video below to watch and head to Global Player or Capital Buzz's YouTube channel for more!

