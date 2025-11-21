On Air Now
The Capital Weekender with Kem Cetinay 7pm - 10pm
21 November 2025, 16:08
Chaotic British accents, hilarious confessions and one intense game of giant Jenga...
Eyekons, get ready for some chaos... KATSEYE are the latest group to take on the all powerful, all knowing Tower of Truth.
To celebrate all their success so far, and to commemorate their time in the UK, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to challenge Megan, Daniela, Yoonchae, Lara, Sophia and Manon to take on the ultimate challenge.
From their chaotic British accents and the worst gifts they've ever been given to the most famous people in their DMs, their most embarrassing celebrity encounters and everything in between, the group reveal all.
KATSEYE Get Chaotic In 'The Tower of Truth'