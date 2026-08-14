What does Katseye's 'Hootie Frutti' mean? Full lyrics and translation

14 August 2026, 10:59 | Updated: 14 August 2026, 11:59

Daniela in the 'Hootie Frutti' music video and Katseye's 'WILD' EP cover
Daniela in the 'Hootie Frutti' music video and Katseye's 'WILD' EP cover. Picture: HYBE LABELS

By Abbie Reynolds

What does 'Hootie Frutti' mean? Katseye's 'Hootie Frutti' lyrics, meaning and every Portuguese lyric translated to English.

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EYEKONS, it's time to get fruity! Katseye have officially released their second EP WILD and it's bursting with the kind of fun, high-energy tracks that are now synonymous with this girl group.

Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung are channeling Baile funk in their track 'Hootie Frutti'. And leaning right into the Brazilian party culture, they open the track in Portuguese, singing, 'Eu sei que tu gosta da fruta, mas essa é diferente'.

So, what is the translation at the start of the song, and what does 'hootie frutti' actually mean? Here's everything you need to know about the juicy Katseye track.

Katseye in the 'Hootie Frutti' music video
Katseye in the 'Hootie Frutti' music video. Picture: YouTube

What does Katseye's 'Hootie Frutti' mean?

The song's title, which is also a lyric that is used over and over again, is a made up phrase that has no definitive meaning. But in the context of the song it's a fun way of saying someone is hot, juicy, and all of those good things. And as the girls sing, they know you like that!

Katseye's 'Hootie Frutti' translated to English:

Written by Daniela González, Rachel West, Kiddo A.I. and Thom Bridges, the song opens with the line, 'Eu sei que tu gosta da fruta, mas essa é diferente' which translates from Portuguese to English as: "I know you like the fruit, but this one is different."

Apart from the odd ad-lib of 'fruta', which means fruit, the rest of the song is in English as Katseye sing lines like, You think I'm unaware, but I know what you want You came for something rare, I'll put it on your tongue I know you like that

Katseye's 'Hootie Frutti' music video:

KATSEYE (캣츠아이) 'Hootie Frutti' Official MV

Alongside the drop of their EP WILD the group gave us the music video for 'Hootie Frutti'. They've said that the video was heavily inspired by Britney Spears' 'I’m a Slave 4 U'.

Speaking on The Tonight Show, Daniela said: "There’s a part in the beginning that’s just like…it’s just crazy. You’ll see. The whole dance itself, I feel is just very stamina-killing, but I love it. It’s one of my favourite choreos that we’ve done."

KATSEYE - 'Hootie Frutti' lyrics

INTRO: [Daniela, Yoonchae]
Eu sei que tu gosta da fruta, mas essa é diferente
Hootie frutti

REFRAIN: [Megan, Sophia]
Hootie fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit
Hootie fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit
Hootie fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit
Hootie fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit

VERSE 1: [Daniela, Yoonchae]
Hey, cutie, cutie, I see ya lookin'
'Cause when I walk in the party, they're like, "Who she?"
Carry my matcha, Mount Valley water
I like my mochi drenched in chocolata (Fruta, fruta, fruta, fruta)

PRE-CHORUS: [Lara, Sophia, Yoonchae]

Let's play some truth or dare, tell me what time you on
You think I'm unaware, but I know what you want
You came for something rare, I'll put it on your tongue
I know you like that

CHORUS: [Yoonchae, Megan]
Hootie (Yeah) frutti (Yeah)
Hootie (Yeah) frutti (Yeah)
Hootie (Yeah) frutti (Yeah)
Hootie (Yeah), I know you like that
Hootie (Yeah) frutti (Yeah)
Hootie (Yeah) frutti (Yeah)
Hootie (Yeah) frutti (Yeah)
Hootie (Yeah), I know you like that

VERSE 2: [Daniela, Yoonchae, Megan]
Hootie frutti on your tongue, hootie frutti all night long
Hootie frutti, if you want it, come and get it 'fore it's gone
Hootie frutti all the way, hootie frutti every day
Hootie frutti like the twenty dollar smoothies in LA
Hootie frutti (Uh-huh), nice and juicy (So juicy)
Yeah, you crave it, and you're not even a foodie

PRE-CHORUS: [Sophia, Lara, Yoonchae]
Let's play some truth or dare, tell me what time you on
You think I'm unaware, but I know what you want
You came for something rare, I'll put it on your tongue
I know you like that

CHORUS: [Yoonchae, Megan]
Hootie (Yeah) frutti (Yeah)
Hootie (Yeah) frutti (Yeah)
Hootie (Yeah) frutti (Yeah)
Hootie (Yeah), I know you like that (Yeah)
Hootie (Yeah) frutti (Yeah)
Hootie (Yeah) frutti (Yeah)
Hootie (Yeah) frutti (Yeah)
Hootie (Yeah), I know you like that (Yeah)

REFRAIN: [Daniela, Lara
Fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit (Oh, oh-woah)
Hootie fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit
Hootie fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit (Oh, oh-woah)
Hootie fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit, fruit

OUTRO: [Lara]
Hootie fr—

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