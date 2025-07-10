Katseye reveal why Manon is missing from their 'Gabriela' performance video

Katseye reveal why Manon is missing from their 'Gabriela' performance video. Picture: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images, HYBE x Geffen

By Sam Prance

Why is Manon not in 'Gabriela'? Did Manon leave Katseye? Here's what actually happened to the Katseye singer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you've watched Katseye's new 'Gabriela' performance video, you may be wondering why Manon isn't in the video.

It's impossible to imagine Katseye without all six members. After a gruelling selection process, Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae were all handpicked in a survival show and they each form an integral part of the group. However, Katseye have just released a 'Gabriela' performance video without Manon leading to concern from fans.

Now, in response to people speculating that Manon has left the group, Katseye have issued a statement explaining why she doesn't appear in the video.

What happened to Manon in Katseye?

KATSEYE post hilarious Beautiful Chaos skit

Has Manon left Katseye?

Eyekons assemble! There's no need to worry about Manon leaving Katseye. The 23-year-old was simply recovering from an ankle injury. In a newsletter to fans, the group explained: "We wanted to share that Manon is unable to take part in the 'Gabriela' performance video due to a sprained ankle, which unfortunately kept her from filming."

Manon's absence comes shortly after fans spotted that Lara didn't take part in the main choreography in the band's 'Gameboy' video. In the newsletter, the group confirmed that Lara was also injured but still able to appear on set.

When will Manon return to Katseye?

The newsletter ends saying: "The good news: both Lara and Manon have now fully recovered and are excited to be back in action. Thank you for your continued love and support."

“Gabriela” Performance Video | KATSEYE

This isn't the first time that a Katseye member has been noticeably absent from the group's work. Back in late 2024, Megan was unable to take part in the group's promo activities for an extended period due to an injury.

On September 21st, Katseye's label HYBE released an official statement confirming that Megan would not be taking in Katseye promo activities for the time being. It read: “We regret to inform you that Megan’s ongoing back injury is continuing to limit Megan’s activities involving heavy performance."

With the girls set to perform at Lollapalooza in August and start their first headline tour in November, here's hoping they stay healthy and recovered.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

The Buccaneers Cast Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.