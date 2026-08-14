Every lyric change in Katseye's 'Bel Air' compared to Charli xcx's version
14 August 2026, 11:57
Here's Katseye's 'Bel Air' lyrics in full and how they are different to Charli xcx's lyrics.
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While we're used to Katseye bringing us high energy music, like 'Gnarly' and 'Hootie Frutti', track four on their EP WILD, is a a lower tempo love song that has actually seen many different iterations.
Track four 'Bel Air', was originally written by Charli xcx in 2013 for her sophomore album SUCKER. Charli never ended up releasing the song but it was leaked online and became a fan-favourite unreleased track.
For a time the song even underwent a production phase with the late artist SOPHIE. But now 'Bel Air' has been completely reworked for the Global phenomenon that is Katseye.
So, what are the lyrics to 'Bel Air' now and how did they change from the original demo?
How are Katseye's 'Bel Air' lyrics different to Charli xcx's?
The main change to the song's lyrics, is that for Katseye's production, they added in a pre-chorus. Daniela sings: Stood and watched your car leaving / Struck by silver 'til you were out of sight / I could feel my heart bleeding / Thought you'd be the death of me, but... A pre-chorus was never documented for Charli's version. Katseye also added a bridge.
Otherwise, the lyric changes are noticeable but slight. For example, Katseye sing, Can't get you off my radar / My head is spinning, time in retrograde / Still falling for you, still running from you, whereas, Charli sang, Can't get you off my radar / You're lost inside my heart, I can't escape / I'm falling for you, I'm running from you.
At the end of the first verse, Katseye sing If we could just rewind us for a day / I'd drive you up to Bel Air / We wouldn't be the ones who got away, but Charli sang: If I could lock you up and have my way / I'd drive you up to Bel Air ' Let's escape, come here next to me, oh
One of the most notable changes, would be that Charli ended her second verse with the lyric, And drown inside the pool out on the deck, but Katseye end the verse with, Pretend we could survive another year, which is a lighter lyric, and suits Katseye's audience better.
For more lyric swaps, keep scrolling to see the two versions below...
KATSEYE - Bel Air (Official Lyric Video)
Katseye - 'Bel Air' lyrics
VERSE 1: [Megan, Yoonchae]
I saw you in the mirror
Been stuck inside my mind since Saturday
Can't get you off my radar
My head is spinning, time in retrograde
Still falling for you, still running from you
If we could just rewind us for a day
I'd drive you up to Bel Air
We wouldn't be the ones who got away
PRE-CHORUS: [Daniela]
Stood and watched your car leaving
Struck by silver 'til you were out of sight
I could feel my heart bleeding
Thought you'd be the death of me, but
CHORUS: [Lara, Sophia]
When you were mine
We said we'd run away
Away from here, and disappear
We'd leave it all behind
When you were mine
You gave me paradise
Then took the key, now, look at me
I'm leaving you behind
VERSE 2: [Yoonchae, Megan]
My eyes are getting hazy
I hear you whisper words into my ears
I'm on the edge of crazy
Letting my pillow kiss away my tears
Still falling for ya, still running from ya
But I know what we'd do if you were here
I'd drive you up to Bel Air
Pretend we could survive another year
CHORUS: [Lara, Sophia]
When you were mine
We said we'd run away
Away from here, and disappear
We'd leave it all behind
When you were mine
You gave me paradise
Then took the key, now, look at me
I'm leaving you behind
BRIDGE: [Megan]
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh (Ah, ah, ah)
CHROUS: [Lara, Sophia]
When you were mine
We said we'd run away
Away from here, and disappear
We'd leave it all behind
When you were mine
You gave me paradise
Then took the key, now, look at me
I'm leaving you behind
Charli xcx - 'Bel Air' lyrics
VERSE 1
I saw you in the mirror
You been stuck inside my mind since Saturday
Can't get you off my radar
You're lost inside my heart, I can't escape
I'm falling for you, I'm running from you
If I could lock you up and have my way
I'd drive you up to Bel Air
Let's escape, come here next to me, oh
CHORUS
If you were mine
We'd take a holiday away from here
But you don't care
I never crossed your mind
Time passes by
Alone in paradise
You'll always be a fantasy
I never crossed your mind
VERSE 2
My heart is getting hazy
I wish you'd whisper words into my ears
I know I sound so crazy
I want to keep you close to kiss my tears
I'm callin' for ya, I dial your number
But you never pick up when it's my name
So I drive up to Bel Air
And drown inside the pool out on the deck
CHORUS
If you were mine
We'd take a holiday away from here
But you don't care
I never crossed your mind
Time passes by
Alone in paradise
You'll always be a fantasy
I never crossed your mind
OUTRO
Oh-oh-oh
Ah-ah-oh-ah-ah-ah-ah-oh-ah-oh-ah
Ah-ah-oh-ah-ah-oh
Ah-ah-oh-ah-ah-ah-ah-oh-ah-oh-ah
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