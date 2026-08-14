Every lyric change in Katseye's 'Bel Air' compared to Charli xcx's version

Katseye have release 'Bel Air' a previously unreleased Charli xcx track. Picture: Getty / HYBE LABELS

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's Katseye's 'Bel Air' lyrics in full and how they are different to Charli xcx's lyrics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While we're used to Katseye bringing us high energy music, like 'Gnarly' and 'Hootie Frutti', track four on their EP WILD, is a a lower tempo love song that has actually seen many different iterations.

Track four 'Bel Air', was originally written by Charli xcx in 2013 for her sophomore album SUCKER. Charli never ended up releasing the song but it was leaked online and became a fan-favourite unreleased track.

For a time the song even underwent a production phase with the late artist SOPHIE. But now 'Bel Air' has been completely reworked for the Global phenomenon that is Katseye.

So, what are the lyrics to 'Bel Air' now and how did they change from the original demo?

Katseye performing on The Tonight Show. Picture: Getty

How are Katseye's 'Bel Air' lyrics different to Charli xcx's?

The main change to the song's lyrics, is that for Katseye's production, they added in a pre-chorus. Daniela sings: Stood and watched your car leaving / Struck by silver 'til you were out of sight / I could feel my heart bleeding / Thought you'd be the death of me, but... A pre-chorus was never documented for Charli's version. Katseye also added a bridge.

Otherwise, the lyric changes are noticeable but slight. For example, Katseye sing, Can't get you off my radar / My head is spinning, time in retrograde / Still falling for you, still running from you, whereas, Charli sang, Can't get you off my radar / You're lost inside my heart, I can't escape / I'm falling for you, I'm running from you.

At the end of the first verse, Katseye sing If we could just rewind us for a day / I'd drive you up to Bel Air / We wouldn't be the ones who got away, but Charli sang: If I could lock you up and have my way / I'd drive you up to Bel Air ' Let's escape, come here next to me, oh

One of the most notable changes, would be that Charli ended her second verse with the lyric, And drown inside the pool out on the deck, but Katseye end the verse with, Pretend we could survive another year, which is a lighter lyric, and suits Katseye's audience better.

For more lyric swaps, keep scrolling to see the two versions below...

KATSEYE - Bel Air (Official Lyric Video)

Katseye - 'Bel Air' lyrics

VERSE 1: [Megan, Yoonchae]

I saw you in the mirror

Been stuck inside my mind since Saturday

Can't get you off my radar

My head is spinning, time in retrograde

Still falling for you, still running from you

If we could just rewind us for a day

I'd drive you up to Bel Air

We wouldn't be the ones who got away

PRE-CHORUS: [Daniela]

Stood and watched your car leaving

Struck by silver 'til you were out of sight

I could feel my heart bleeding

Thought you'd be the death of me, but

CHORUS: [Lara, Sophia]

When you were mine

We said we'd run away

Away from here, and disappear

We'd leave it all behind

When you were mine

You gave me paradise

Then took the key, now, look at me

I'm leaving you behind

VERSE 2: [Yoonchae, Megan]

My eyes are getting hazy

I hear you whisper words into my ears

I'm on the edge of crazy

Letting my pillow kiss away my tears

Still falling for ya, still running from ya

But I know what we'd do if you were here

I'd drive you up to Bel Air

Pretend we could survive another year

CHORUS: [Lara, Sophia]

When you were mine

We said we'd run away

Away from here, and disappear

We'd leave it all behind

When you were mine

You gave me paradise

Then took the key, now, look at me

I'm leaving you behind

BRIDGE: [Megan]

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh (Ah, ah, ah)

CHROUS: [Lara, Sophia]

When you were mine

We said we'd run away

Away from here, and disappear

We'd leave it all behind

When you were mine

You gave me paradise

Then took the key, now, look at me

I'm leaving you behind

Charli xcx - 'Bel Air' lyrics

VERSE 1

I saw you in the mirror

You been stuck inside my mind since Saturday

Can't get you off my radar

You're lost inside my heart, I can't escape

I'm falling for you, I'm running from you

If I could lock you up and have my way

I'd drive you up to Bel Air

Let's escape, come here next to me, oh

CHORUS

If you were mine

We'd take a holiday away from here

But you don't care

I never crossed your mind

Time passes by

Alone in paradise

You'll always be a fantasy

I never crossed your mind

VERSE 2

My heart is getting hazy

I wish you'd whisper words into my ears

I know I sound so crazy

I want to keep you close to kiss my tears

I'm callin' for ya, I dial your number

But you never pick up when it's my name

So I drive up to Bel Air

And drown inside the pool out on the deck

CHORUS

If you were mine

We'd take a holiday away from here

But you don't care

I never crossed your mind

Time passes by

Alone in paradise

You'll always be a fantasy

I never crossed your mind

OUTRO

Oh-oh-oh

Ah-ah-oh-ah-ah-ah-ah-oh-ah-oh-ah

Ah-ah-oh-ah-ah-oh

Ah-ah-oh-ah-ah-ah-ah-oh-ah-oh-ah

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.