Are Karol G's Bby Wow lyrics about Feid? English translation and meaning explained

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1 October 2026, 16:53
Here's what Karol G's 'Bby Wow' lyrics mean in English and how fans think it references her split from Feid.
Karol G season is in session. The whole world is obsessed with her hit song 'Bby Wow' but are the lyrics about Feid?
2026 is truly Karol G's year. Not only did she become the first female latin artist to headline Coachella but she's also dominated charts with her sixth studio album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto. The album contains huge collabs with Drake and Bruno Mars but it's her Judeline and Rusowsky collab 'Bby Wow' that's taking over the world.
'Bby Wow' is sung in Spanish but what does it mean and what are Karol G, Judeline and Rusowksy singing about?
KAROL G, Judeline, rusowsky - BbY WOW (Visualizer)
The phrase "Bby Wow" is actually just English and is just text speak for "baby wow". As for the rest of the song, Karol G, Judeline and Rusowsky are singing about not being able to get over an ex. In the song, Karol G bumps into her ex, reminisces over their relationship and sings about how much she still wants them by their side.
In the chorus, Karol sings: "Your song is playing and you're not here by my side / I know I shouldn't, but I think about you too much / How great were those days when we were so in love / You and I are fire when we're drunk."
Based on the nature of the 'Bby Wow' lyrics, fans have speculated that it was inspired by Karol G's relationship with her ex Colombian singer Feid. The pair first started dating in 2023 and split this year.
Feid is known for using the word "wow" in his lyrics repeatedly so people think the title is a direct nod to Feid.
As it stands, Karol is yet to discuss who the song is about or speak further about the song's meaning.
Bookmark this page and we'll update you if/when Karol says anything.
INTRO: rusowsky & KAROL G
And my baby?
And my, and my baby?
And my baby?
And my, and my baby?
Ayy
PRE-CHORUS: KAROL G & Judeline
Why would I want therapy? To get you off my chest?
Even if I wanted to, I can't forget you
What would I fix? I want to be chest to chest
Like the night I met you
I saw you today, the desire is still there, baby
CHORUS: KAROL G
Your song is playing and you're not here by my side
I know I shouldn't, but I think about you too much
How great were those days when we were so in love
You and I are fire when we're drunk
Your song is playing and you're not here by my side
I know I shouldn't, but I think about you too much
Loving you is so easy and at the same timе so complicated
Looking at the phone, but you havеn't called me
POST-CHORUS: KAROL G, Judeline & rusowsky
Baby, wow, I like you too much
Baby
Baby, wow, I think about you too much
VERSE 1: rusowsky
And now, where is she?
Beautiful like no other
Tell me, tell me, baby, how to make your mouth
Get closer to me, oh, woah, ah
There's something about you, I can't hide it, oh, woah, ah
Damn, I don't know how to escape
A thousand voids you've pushed me into are ringing
Loving you is so easy and at the same time so complicated
Uh, baby, wow
I like you too much
Verse 2: KAROL G
Night and day, you're always running through my mind
The club is full, it feels empty
Because the one I wanted isn't here
You're so great, those little eyes, baby
That little mouth, you are my dream come true
If we had a hell of a time, we had a good time
If this was meant to be forever
To be together in summer and also in December
I know you don't say it, but you're paying attention
Let's give ourselves another chance, we might get lucky
Tell me if you feel it, it's just that
PRE-CHORUS: Judeline
I'm driving through the city
In case we see each other by chance
Call to see if we can start over, baby
CHORUS: rusowsky
Your song is playing and you're not here by my side
I know I shouldn't, but I think about you too much
How great were those days when we were so in love
You and I are fire when we're drunk
CHORUS: KAROL G
Your song is playing and you're not here, by my side
I know I shouldn't, but I think about you too much
Loving you is so easy and at the same time so complicated
Looking at the phone, but you haven't called me
POST-CHORUS: KAROL G, Judeline & rusowsky
Baby, wow, I like you too much
Wow (I like you too much)
Baby
Baby, wow, I think about you too much
Oh, woah, ah
OUTRO: Judeline
Wow, baby, wow, I like you too much
Baby, wow, I've got you hooked
Baby, wow, I like you too much
I like you too much-uch-uch