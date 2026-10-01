Are Karol G's Bby Wow lyrics about Feid? English translation and meaning explained

Karol G Bby Wow lyrics English translation and meaning explained. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

By Sam Prance

Here's what Karol G's 'Bby Wow' lyrics mean in English and how fans think it references her split from Feid.

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Karol G season is in session. The whole world is obsessed with her hit song 'Bby Wow' but are the lyrics about Feid?

2026 is truly Karol G's year. Not only did she become the first female latin artist to headline Coachella but she's also dominated charts with her sixth studio album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto. The album contains huge collabs with Drake and Bruno Mars but it's her Judeline and Rusowsky collab 'Bby Wow' that's taking over the world.

'Bby Wow' is sung in Spanish but what does it mean and what are Karol G, Judeline and Rusowksy singing about?

KAROL G, Judeline, rusowsky - BbY WOW (Visualizer)

What does 'Bby Wow' mean?

The phrase "Bby Wow" is actually just English and is just text speak for "baby wow". As for the rest of the song, Karol G, Judeline and Rusowsky are singing about not being able to get over an ex. In the song, Karol G bumps into her ex, reminisces over their relationship and sings about how much she still wants them by their side.

In the chorus, Karol sings: "Your song is playing and you're not here by my side / I know I shouldn't, but I think about you too much / How great were those days when we were so in love / You and I are fire when we're drunk."

Are Karol G's 'Bby Wow' lyrics about Feid?

Based on the nature of the 'Bby Wow' lyrics, fans have speculated that it was inspired by Karol G's relationship with her ex Colombian singer Feid. The pair first started dating in 2023 and split this year.

Feid is known for using the word "wow" in his lyrics repeatedly so people think the title is a direct nod to Feid.

Are Karol G's 'Bby Wow' lyrics about Feid? Picture: Manoli Figetakis/WireImage

As it stands, Karol is yet to discuss who the song is about or speak further about the song's meaning.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you if/when Karol says anything.

KAROL G, Judeline & rusowsky - 'BbY Wow' lyrics

INTRO: rusowsky & KAROL G

And my baby?

And my, and my baby?

And my baby?

And my, and my baby?

Ayy

PRE-CHORUS: KAROL G & Judeline

Why would I want therapy? To get you off my chest?

Even if I wanted to, I can't forget you

What would I fix? I want to be chest to chest

Like the night I met you

I saw you today, the desire is still there, baby

CHORUS: KAROL G

Your song is playing and you're not here by my side

I know I shouldn't, but I think about you too much

How great were those days when we were so in love

You and I are fire when we're drunk

Your song is playing and you're not here by my side

I know I shouldn't, but I think about you too much

Loving you is so easy and at the same timе so complicated

Looking at the phone, but you havеn't called me

POST-CHORUS: KAROL G, Judeline & rusowsky

Baby, wow, I like you too much

Baby

Baby, wow, I think about you too much

VERSE 1: rusowsky

And now, where is she?

Beautiful like no other

Tell me, tell me, baby, how to make your mouth

Get closer to me, oh, woah, ah

There's something about you, I can't hide it, oh, woah, ah

Damn, I don't know how to escape

A thousand voids you've pushed me into are ringing

Loving you is so easy and at the same time so complicated

Uh, baby, wow

I like you too much

Verse 2: KAROL G

Night and day, you're always running through my mind

The club is full, it feels empty

Because the one I wanted isn't here

You're so great, those little eyes, baby

That little mouth, you are my dream come true

If we had a hell of a time, we had a good time

If this was meant to be forever

To be together in summer and also in December

I know you don't say it, but you're paying attention

Let's give ourselves another chance, we might get lucky

Tell me if you feel it, it's just that

PRE-CHORUS: Judeline

I'm driving through the city

In case we see each other by chance

Call to see if we can start over, baby

CHORUS: rusowsky

Your song is playing and you're not here by my side

I know I shouldn't, but I think about you too much

How great were those days when we were so in love

You and I are fire when we're drunk

CHORUS: KAROL G

Your song is playing and you're not here, by my side

I know I shouldn't, but I think about you too much

Loving you is so easy and at the same time so complicated

Looking at the phone, but you haven't called me



POST-CHORUS: KAROL G, Judeline & rusowsky

Baby, wow, I like you too much

Wow (I like you too much)

Baby

Baby, wow, I think about you too much

Oh, woah, ah

OUTRO: Judeline

Wow, baby, wow, I like you too much

Baby, wow, I've got you hooked

Baby, wow, I like you too much

I like you too much-uch-uch

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