The real meaning behind Justin Bieber's 'Yukon' lyrics and who features on it explained

Justin Bieber 'Yukon' lyrics meaning and who features on it explained. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Def Jam

By Sam Prance

Is SZA on Justin Bieber's 'Yukon'? Justin Bieber fans are swooning over the song but who is singing on it?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Beliebers assemble! Justin Bieber has surprise released his seventh album. What are his 'Yukon' lyrics about though? And is there a feature on the song?

Yesterday (Jul 10), Justin Bieber broke the internet after announcing that his new album Swag would be dropping in a matter of mere hours. Swag is Justin's first studio album since he released Justice in 2021 and it's now available to stream and download worldwide. Not only that but it contains collabs with stars like Gunna and Sexyy Red.

One of the standout songs on the project is 'Yukon' and fans are swooning over the emotional lyrics. People are also wondering if SZA sings on it.

Scroll down to find out what Justin Bieber's 'Yukon' lyrics are about and who features on the song.

What does 'Yukon' mean? Is SZA on 'Yukon'?

Justin Bieber teases new project on Instagram

What is Justin Bieber's 'Yukon' about?

For fans who don't know, a Yukon is a type of car. The GMC Yukon is an SUV and, in the song, Justin appears to sing about his relationship history with Hailey. The first verse opens: In the city, uh, remember you used to drive a Yukon, I'd pick up whenever you called, In the parkin' lot in Tucson, like, "Uh, are you with me?

In the chorus, Justin asks what he would do without his relationship: What would I do (What would I do?), if I didn't love you, babе? / What would I do if I didn't lock you, babe?

YUKON

Who features on Justin Bieber's 'Yukon'?

And for anyone wondering if SZA or anyone features on the song, there's no SZA credit. In fact, instead of using a female vocalist, it appears that Justin's voice has been pitched up and he's singing every part of the song.

However, 'Yukon' does feature background ad-libs from 2 Chainz. Justin wrote the song with 2 Chainz, Eminem, David White, Carter Lang, Dijon, Sir Dylan, Johnny Medora, Havoc and Daniel Chetrit.

Funnily enough, Carter Lang and Sir Dylan, who co-produced the song, have also worked on multiple SZA hits.

Reacting on X, one fan tweeted: "i literally refuse to believe thats not Sza on Yukon ? ???? like HUH"

Another wrote: "thought sza was singing with him whole time it’s his voice with an effect…"

thought sza was singing with him whole time it’s his voice with an effect… MUSICAL GENIUS. https://t.co/TQO2XS97r2 — EB (@ebscookout) July 11, 2025

i literally refuse to believe thats not Sza on Yukon ? ???? like HUH — jas (@jasb1sset) July 11, 2025

As it stands, Justin is yet to speak about the inspiration behind 'Yukon'. We'll update you if/when he does.

Justin Bieber - 'Yukon' lyrics

VERSE 1

In the city, uh, remember you used to drive a Yukon

I'd pick up whenever you called

In the parkin' lot in Tucson, like, "Uh, are you with me?"

In the Phantom with the roof gone, I pull up like Jimmy Neutron

I can help you get a move on, like U-Haul, and I know

PRE-CHORUS

Uh, you like to go slow, but we could go faster, tell me the password

Slide city, slide city, you know what that means, uh

I'm coming up on you quickly, mm, I'll bring nice things, uh

Slide city, slide, plenty other men tryna get in the bed

So when it gеts lost and sick, I know it's gonna make you beg

CHORUS

What would I do (What would I do?), if I didn't love you, babе?

What would I do if I didn't lock you, babe?

What would I do (What would I do?), if I didn't love you?

POST-CHORUS

Mm (Yeah), mm

VERSE 2

Just wanna be the one to give you what you want

I could put you in the Yves Saint Laurent

Riding around town with your hair down, uh (True)

I know you like it when I tell you what you want

Give you back what you done and what you want

I can tell your friends if you don't want them, uh, uh

PRE-CHORUS

Uh, you like to go slow, but we could go faster, tell me the password (Uh)

Slide city, slide city, you know what that means, uh

I'm coming up on you quickly, mm, I'll bring nice things

(Yeah, baby, I'll bring nice things)

Slide city, slide, plenty other men tryna get in the bed

So when it gets lost and sick, I know it's gon' make you beg

CHORUS

What would I do, uh, if I didn't love you, babe?

What would I do if I didn't lock you, babe?

What would I do (What would I do?), if I didn't love you? (What would I, what would I do?)

OUTRO

Love you, love you

Love you, love you

Love you, love you

Love you, love you

Read more Justin Bieber news here:

The Buccaneers Cast Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.