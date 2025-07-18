Is Justin Bieber going on tour in 2026?

Will Justin Bieber go on tour in 2026? Here's what we know
Will Justin Bieber go on tour in 2026? Here's what we know. Picture: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Will there be a Swag World Tour? Here's what we know about Justin Bieber's tour plans and why he took a step away from the stage.

After surprise dropping his latest album SWAG, Justin Bieber fans are wondering if he will tour his new music.

Justin made his grand return to music earlier this month with SWAG, quietly announcing its release just hours before it dropped. Fans have already fallen in love with the 21-track album and now they're desperate to see Justin perform it live.

Justin cut his last tour (Justice World Tour) short in 2022 in order to prioritise his health following his Type 2 Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

Here's everything we know about whether or not Justin will tour his new album.

Will Justin Bieber ever go on tour again?
Will Justin Bieber ever go on tour again? Picture: Getty

Is Justin Bieber going on tour in 2026?

So far, Justin Bieber has not confirmed if he'll be doing a tour for Swag. The pop superstar has been prioritising his health over recent years and had previously taken a step back from music and touring.

With his new album out, that might change but for now, Justin hasn't teased any potential tour dates.

That hasn't stopped fans from speculating though, and rumours have started flying around on social media that Justin could soon be returning to the stage.

We'll update this article as soon as we know more information.

Why did Justin Bieber take a break from touring?

In 2023, Justin cancelled all remaining dates for his Justice World Tour after sharing that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that left him suffering from facial paralysis.

In statement at the time, Justin said: "After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.

“I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!”

Justin then took a break from music and touring. In July 2024, he made a rare return to the stage to perform a private pre-wedding ceremony concert for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India.

