Justin Bieber Swag II release date and time, tracklist and more

4 September 2025, 17:17

When does Justin Bieber's album 'Swag II' come out?
When does Justin Bieber's album 'Swag II' come out? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the details on Justin Bieber's new album 'Swag II', including it's release date and time, tracklist and more.

Bieber fever is well and truly hot this year as two months after his surprise album drop, with 'Swag', Justin Bieber has announced its sister album 'Swag II'.

The news of his album, which will be his 8th studio album, came as another surprise to fans. The dad-of-one simply announced 'Swag II' by sharing multiple Instagram posts saying, "Tonight at midnight".

'Swag' included hits like 'Yukon' and 'Daises', so fans are more than ready to see what else he has up his sleeves for this follow up album. Rumours are, while 'Swag' had a heavy RNB influence, the second edition will be more pop focused.

So, when exactly will we be blessed with another Bieber project? Here's everything you need to know about 'Swag II'.

Justin Bieber has announced 'Swag II'
Justin Bieber has announced 'Swag II'. Picture: Instagram

What time does Justin Bieber's 'Swag 2' album come out?

Justin announced Swag II by saying it's coming out at midnight on Friday 5th September.

Most global releases are dropped at midnight Eastern Time, so we can assume it will come to UK listeners at 5am on Friday - so set those alarms!

Justin Bieber Swag 2 tracklist: What songs are on the new album?

So far, all we know about 'Swag II' is that it's coming out and is clearly a sequel album to his seventh studio album 'Swag', which dropped in July earlier this year.

We'll update this page with a full tracklist as soon as we have it.

Are there any collaborations on Justin Bieber's new album?

Justin has not yet confirmed if there will be any collaborations with other artists on his new album.

However, he worked with the likes of Druski, Gunna, Sexyy Red, Dijon, Cash Cobain and Eddie Benjamin on 'Swag', so they may have some involvement with the follow up album.

