Justin Bieber's new album Swag: Release date and time, tracklist and more

Justin Bieber's new album 'Swag' is set to be released on Friday July 11th. Picture: Getty, @lilbieber via Instagram

When does Justin Bieber's new album come out? Here's Swag's release time, tracklist, collaborations and everything Justin has revealed so far.

Surprise! Justin Bieber is set to release a brand new album, believed to be called Swag, and it's dropping much sooner than you think!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Justin is apparently set to drop his seventh studio album on Friday (July 11) – his first album in four years.

Justin began teasing Swag today (July 10) when billboards featuring various images of himself, wife Hailey Bieber and son Jack Blues alongside the album name starting popping up all over the place. Justin has since started sharing photos of the billboards on his Instagram account.

He's also now dropped the apparent tracklist but what time does the album actually drop? Here's everything that Justin has revealed so far about his new album.

What time does Justin Bieber's 'Swag' album come out?

It's currently unclear what time Justin's new album will be released. According to widespread reports, it will reportedly be arriving on Friday July 11th.

Albums from major US artists usually tend to be released globally at either midnight ET or midnight PT, but there is no confirmation of a specific release time at time of writing.

We will update this article as soon as Justin confirms the release time.

Justin Bieber Swag tracklist: What songs are on the new album?

Justin appeared to confirm the tracklist for Swag on a huge billboard in the middle of Times Square in New York City.

Posting the image on Instagram, the following song titles were included on the billboard:

All I Can Take

Daisies

Yukon

Go Baby

Things You Do

Butterflies

Way It Is

First Place

Soulful

Walking Away

Glory Voice Memo

Devotion

Dadz Love

Therapy Session

Sweet Spot

405

Swag

Zuma House

Too Long

Forgiveness

Justin Bieber has been posting photos from the studio hinting at his new album. Picture: @lilbieber via Instagram

Are there any collaborations on Justin Bieber's new album?

Justin has not yet confirmed if there will be any collaborations with other artists on his new album.

Again, we'll update this article as soon as we know more. In the meantime, keep your eyes locked on Justin's Instagram as he continues to share teases on his grid and story.

