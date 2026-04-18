What time is Justin Bieber's Coachella set? Here's how to watch weekend 2 online

What time is Justin Bieber's Coachella set? Here's how to watch online. Picture: Getty

By Sam Prance

Justin Bieber is headlining Coachella on Saturday April 11th and April 18th but what time is he on stage on weekend 2?

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Do you beliebe in life after love? Justin Bieber is headlining Coachella and here's how can you watch his set online.

As soon as Coachella revealed that Justin Bieber would be headlining the 2026 festival alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, fans have wanted to know what he has up his sleeve. Justin hasn't performed at a festival or on a tour since 2022. He's opted for intimate shows instead and, as a result, the demand to see him is bigger than ever.

So what time does Justin take to the Coachella stage and how can you watch the livestream? Scroll down to see Justin's Coachella weekend 2 set times in the US, UK and other territories around the world.

Sabrina Carpenter teases Coachella set

How long is Justin Bieber's Coachella set?

Justin Bieber's Coachella weekend 2 set is scheduled to be an hour and a half. He will take to Coachella's main stage at 11:25PM (PT) on April 18th and finish at 12:55AM (PT) on April 19th. For fans on the east coast in the US, this means that he will start performing at 2:25AM (ET) on April 19th and finish at 3:55AM (ET).

For viewers in the UK, Justin will take to the stage at 7:25AM (BST) and wrap up at 8:55AM (BST) - so make sure to get your alarm ready.

Justin Bieber's Coachella set will start at 11:25PM (PT) on Saturday April 18th.

What time is Justin Bieber's Coachella set?

Here's a list of Justin Bieber's Coachella set times in multiple time zones:

United States (PT) - 11:25PM

United States (ET) - 2:25AM (April 12th)

Canada (Vancouver) - 11:25PM

Canada (Toronto) - 2:25AM (April 12th)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 3:25AM (April 12th)

United Kingdom (BST) - 7:25AM (April 12th)

Europe (CET) - 8:25AM (April 12th)

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 8:25AM (April 12th)

India (New Delhi) - 11:55AM (April 12th)

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 1:25PM (April 12th)

Philippines (Manila) - 2:25PM (April 12th)

Hong Kong - 2:25PM (April 12th)

Singapore - 2:25PM (April 12th)

Australia (Perth) - 2:25PM (April 12th)

Australia (Sydney) - 4:25PM (April 12th)

Japan (Tokyo) - 3:25PM (April 12th)

New Zealand (Auckland) - 6:25PM (April 12th)

Find even more time zones here.

How to watch Justin Bieber's Coachella set online

To access the Coachella 2026 livestream, there is a Coachella Livestream App you can download from the App Store on your phone. If you fancy watching multiple artists as well as Justin, we recommend downloading the app so you have all the Coachella info you need in one place.

However, you can also watch the Coachella 2025 livestream directly on YouTube. Simply go to Coachella's YouTube page where there are livestreams for each stage: Main Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi and Sonora.

You can watch the Main Stage livestream below.

Main Stage - Live from Coachella 2026

Full sets will not be uploaded to YouTube after each livestream so make sure to watch your favourite artist live if you want to see their entire show.

Don't worry if you tune in a bit late as you can rewind up to 24 hours before day-old livestream content disappears.

Read more about Justin Bieber here:

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