Justin Bieber Coachella setlist: Every song he performs in order

Justin Bieber Coachella setlist: Every song he performs in order. Picture: Getty

By Sam Prance

What songs did Justin Bieber sing at Coachella? Here's a full guide to his 2026 setlist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Beliebers assemble! Justin Bieber is officially headlining Coachella for the first ever but what songs made his setlist?

It is wild to think that Justin Bieber has never headlined Coachella before. After first rising to fame as a teenager with his YouTube covers, Justin quickly amassed a huge fanbase and it wasn't long before he signed a record deal. He's since shaped the sound of modern pop with hits like 'Baby', 'Sorry' and his critically-acclaimed SWAG album.

With so many hits to choose from, all eyes are on Justin to find out what songs he performs at Coachella this year. Scroll down to see Justin's full Coachella setlist and all the details you need to know about his live show.

Justin Bieber performs intimate show ahead of Coachella

What songs did Justin Bieber sing at Coachella?

To date, Justin Bieber has released eight albums with countless hits. From 'One Time' on My World 2.0 and 'As Long As You Love Me' on Believe to 'Where Are U Now' on Purpose and 'Peaches' on Justice, Justin is spoiled for choice when it comes to deciding what song to sing at Coachella this year.

What songs are on the setlist though? Until Justin takes to the stage, we won't know for sure but he has done a few recent live shows that could indicate what songs he might pick on Saturday night.

For reference, Justin's latest festival setlist at the Troubadour in West Hollywood was:

ALL I CAN TAKE SPEED DEMON FIRST PLACE GO BABY BUTTERFLIES WALKING AWAY ALL THE WAY / 405 / TOO LONG / PETTING ZOO / I DO LOVE SONG BETTER MAN MOTHER IN YOU THINGS YOU DO GLORY VOICE MEMO ZUMA HOUSE DOTTED LINE EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH YUKON DEVOTION (with Dijon) I THINK YOU'RE SPECIAL DAISIES

Given that this is Coachella and not an intimate show, we imagine that Justin will include some of his biggest hits in his performance as well as his material.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it live when Justin is on stage.

Who are Justin Bieber's Coachella surprise guests? Picture: Getty

Who are Justin Bieber's Coachella surprise guests?

In the past, Justin has appeared as a surprise guest at Coachella. In 2019, Justin joined Ariana Grande on stage in her headline set. As a result, it's possible that Justin will bring out some special guests of his own.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more about Justin Bieber here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.