How much was Justin Bieber paid for Coachella? His full salary explained

How much was Justin Bieber paid for Coachella? His full salary explained. Picture: Cassy Athena/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

By Sam Prance

Justin Bieber is officially the highest paid headliner in Coachella history.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Obsessed with Justin Bieber's Coachella set and want to know how much he was paid to headline the iconic festival?

It's no secret that headlining Coachella is one of the most prestigious milestones an artist can achieve in their career. In recent years, major pop stars like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish have delivered career-defining sets in the desert and 2026 is no different. Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and KAROL G all killed their performances.

It's now been revealed that Justin Bieber is the highest paid headliner in Coachella history but what is his full salary?

What was Justin Bieber's Coachella salary?

Katy Perry reacts to Justin Bieber set

According to Vogue, Justin was paid a whopping $10 million for his Coachella performance. Not only that but his slot "spurred the highest-ever ticket demand" and "his performance was the most Googled in Coachella history." Vogue also reports that Justin broke Coachella merch sale records by selling $5.04million worth of product in Week 1.

For comparison, JustJared has reported that The Weeknd was paid $8.5 million in 2022, Ariana Grande and Beyoncé were both offered $8 million in 2018 and 2019 respectively and Sabrina Carpenter was paid $5 million this year. It's worth baring in mind that some of these numbers would be considerably larger now due to inflation.

On top of that, Beyoncé also made a larger profit off of her Coachella performance by selling her Homecoming film that documented her headlining slot to Netflix for $20 million as part of a $60 million three film deal.

It's also worth noting that a lot of artists use their headline fee to contribute to performance production costs.

With another weekend of performing, Justin looks set to make even more money with merch sales in Week 2.

It's currently unclear if Justin intends to use footage of his performance in a film or not.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more about Justin Bieber here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.