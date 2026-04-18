Justin Bieber source shuts down theory about why he didn't perform old songs in full at Coachella

18 April 2026, 17:30

Justin Bieber source shuts down theory about why he didn't perform old songs in full at Coachella
Justin Bieber source shuts down theory about why he didn't perform old songs in full at Coachella. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Justin Bieber doesn't perform any of his old songs in full at Coachella.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Justin Bieber's Coachella setlist features multiple of his iconic older hits why but he doesn't sing any of them in full?

No one knew what to expect from Justin Bieber's Coachella headline performance. Aside from a few private gigs and intimate shows, the 32-year-old superstar hadn't performed live for a crowd of fans since Rock In Rio in September 2022. Would he perform a selection of his biggest singles or stick to songs from his SWAG albums?

Well, it turns out that Justin gave fans the best of both worlds. While the setlist revolved primarily around the SWAG albums, he also projected a YouTube screen on the back of his stage and sang snippets from songs like 'Baby', 'All That Matters' and 'Sorry' as the music videos played behind him.

If you watched the set, you may be confused why Justin didn't sing the old songs in full. Now, a source has spoken.

Zara Larsson reacts to Justin Bieber Coachella set

Following the set, a tweet went viral speculating that Justin did not perform the songs because he had sold his music rights to Hipgnosis Songs in 2023. They wrote: "Bieber played chess against his label as a true independent. Selling his catalog, Bieber must ask his ex-label for license to perform his old songs."

The person added: "By playing them off youtube and not “performing” the songs, he finds a loop hole so none of the money goes to them. Genius!" The tweet went viral with over 20,000 likes and 1.4 million views.

However, a source close to Justin's deal has now debunked these claims. They've said that the sale doesn't prevent Justin from performing his old songs. Speaking to Billboard about it, they revealed: "That’s nonsense. There are no restrictions on what he can or can’t do in live performance."

The source continued: "Selling one’s music rights — to recorded masters or of a song catalog or royalty streams — does not preclude an artist from performing any song, including their own, in a live setting."

Justin Bieber singing with Tems at Coachella
Justin Bieber singing with Tems at Coachella. Picture: Getty

As for why Justin didn't perform his old songs, Billboard has speculated that it came down to the fact that his set was orientated around his two SWAG albums. They suggested that full versions of his old material would have "felt out of place in the set" but the YouTube section gave him a chance to incorporate them into the show.

What do you think? Did you enjoy Justin's set?

Read more about Justin Bieber here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

What time is Justin Bieber's Coachella set? Here's how to watch online

What time is Justin Bieber's Coachella set? Here's how to watch weekend 2 online

Madonna: Confessions II tracklist, release date, collabs, tour, vinyl variants and news

Madonna: Confessions II tracklist, release date, collabs, tour, vinyl variants and news

Sabrina Carpenter Coachella setlist: Every song she performs in order

Sabrina Carpenter Coachella setlist: Every song including surprise Madonna medley

Sabrina Carpenter debuts new song with Madonna as surprise Coachella guest

Sabrina Carpenter debuts new song with Madonna as surprise Coachella guest

Has Manon left Katseye? Coachella, Pinky Up and her hiatus explained

Has Manon left Katseye? Coachella, Pinky Up and her hiatus explained

Hot On Capital

Justin Bieber Coachella setlist: Every song he performs in order

Justin Bieber Coachella setlist: Every song he performs in weekend 2

Sabrina Carpenter Coachella time and how to watch online

What time is Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set? Here's how to watch weekend 2 online

Here are the screenshot receipts MAFS Australia's Gia had of Bec

Here are the screenshot receipts MAFS Australia's Gia had of Bec talking about Alissa

TV & Film

Gemma Collins returned to I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb's Gemma Collins reveals how she nearly QUIT the show again

TV & Film

It's Balls to Monday on Capital Breakfast this Monday

Capital Breakfast launches Balls to Monday

Olivia Rodrigo 'You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love': Tracklist, release date, collabs, vinyl variants and news

Olivia Rodrigo 'You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love': Tracklist, release date, collabs, vinyl variants and news
Olivia Rodrigo Drop Dead lyrics meaning explained

Olivia Rodrigo explains real meaning behind her 'Drop Dead' lyrics

Ariana Grande's new voice in Focker-In-Law trailer shocks fans

Ariana Grande's new voice in Focker-In-Law trailer shocks fans

TV & Film

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry explains how "disgusting" balloon scene with Zendaya was filmed

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry explains how "disgusting" balloon scene with Zendaya was filmed

TV & Film

Olivia Rodrigo 'Drop Dead' release time: Here's what time her new song comes out in the US, UK and beyond

Here's what time Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drop Dead' comes out in the US, UK and beyond

MAFS couple Juliette and Joel turned their relationship around for the Couple's Retreat

MAFS Australia - The real reason Joel and Juliette were so loved up at the Couple's Retreat

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip pictured on their wedding day and reception.

Are MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip still together?

TV & Film

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Sam still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Sam and Chris still together?

TV & Film

Juliette Chae and Joel Moses pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Juliette and Joel still together?

TV & Film

Married At first Sight Australia's Scott has opened up about life after the experiment

Married At First Sight Australia's Scott reveals surprising relationship status

TV & Film

Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk got married on MAFS Australia 2026

Are MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven still together?

TV & Film

Will Justin Bieber go on tour in 2026? Here's what we know

Is Justin Bieber going on tour in 2026?

Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

TV & Film

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Bec doing her speech and Rachel looking sad.

MAFS Australia's Bec apologises to Rachel for "vulgar" comment at the Couples Retreat

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae