Justin Bieber source shuts down theory about why he didn't perform old songs in full at Coachella

Justin Bieber source shuts down theory about why he didn't perform old songs in full at Coachella. Picture: Getty

By Sam Prance

Justin Bieber doesn't perform any of his old songs in full at Coachella.

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Justin Bieber's Coachella setlist features multiple of his iconic older hits why but he doesn't sing any of them in full?

No one knew what to expect from Justin Bieber's Coachella headline performance. Aside from a few private gigs and intimate shows, the 32-year-old superstar hadn't performed live for a crowd of fans since Rock In Rio in September 2022. Would he perform a selection of his biggest singles or stick to songs from his SWAG albums?

Well, it turns out that Justin gave fans the best of both worlds. While the setlist revolved primarily around the SWAG albums, he also projected a YouTube screen on the back of his stage and sang snippets from songs like 'Baby', 'All That Matters' and 'Sorry' as the music videos played behind him.

If you watched the set, you may be confused why Justin didn't sing the old songs in full. Now, a source has spoken.

Zara Larsson reacts to Justin Bieber Coachella set

Following the set, a tweet went viral speculating that Justin did not perform the songs because he had sold his music rights to Hipgnosis Songs in 2023. They wrote: "Bieber played chess against his label as a true independent. Selling his catalog, Bieber must ask his ex-label for license to perform his old songs."

The person added: "By playing them off youtube and not “performing” the songs, he finds a loop hole so none of the money goes to them. Genius!" The tweet went viral with over 20,000 likes and 1.4 million views.

However, a source close to Justin's deal has now debunked these claims. They've said that the sale doesn't prevent Justin from performing his old songs. Speaking to Billboard about it, they revealed: "That’s nonsense. There are no restrictions on what he can or can’t do in live performance."

The source continued: "Selling one’s music rights — to recorded masters or of a song catalog or royalty streams — does not preclude an artist from performing any song, including their own, in a live setting."

Justin Bieber singing with Tems at Coachella. Picture: Getty

As for why Justin didn't perform his old songs, Billboard has speculated that it came down to the fact that his set was orientated around his two SWAG albums. They suggested that full versions of his old material would have "felt out of place in the set" but the YouTube section gave him a chance to incorporate them into the show.

What do you think? Did you enjoy Justin's set?

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