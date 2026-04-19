Justin Bieber surprises Billie Eilish by making her his 'One Less Lonely Girl' at Coachella

19 April 2026, 13:31 | Updated: 19 April 2026, 13:36

Justin Bieber surprises Billie Eilish by making her his 'One Less Lonely Girl' at Coachella
Justin Bieber surprises Billie Eilish by making her his 'One Less Lonely Girl' at Coachella. Picture: Getty, Coachella
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Justin Bieber also brought out SZA, Big Sean, Sexyy Red and Dijon as special guests for Coachella weekend 2.

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Beliebers assemble! Justin Bieber just performed 'One Less Lonely Girl' for the first time in six years with Billie Eilish.

All eyes were on Justin Bieber after his Coachella weekend 1 setlist. In the performance on April 11th, Justin treated fans to live versions of songs from SWAG and SWAG II. Not only that but he included a section of old hits where he played the videos on YouTube and sang along to them. Guests including Tems and The KID Laroi also appeared.

Fast forward to weekend 2 and Justin performed a completely different YouTube section. Not only that but he also brought out Billie Eilish, SZA, Big Sean, Sexyy Red and Dijon out as guests and fans are losing it online.

Billie Eilish has a special surprise for Jordan!

First of all, Sexy Red appeared early in the set to rap her verse from 'SWEET SPOT' alongside Justin. Elsewhere, Big Sean joined Justin for 'As Long As You Love Me' and 'No Pressure', Dijon appeared for 'DEVOTION' and SZA was Justin's final guest to sing their remix of 'Snooze' together.'

As for Billie, she was in the crowd during Justin's YouTube set and Justin's wife Hailey Bieber pushed Billie on stage when Justin started singing 'One Less Lonely Girl'. Fans will already know that Justin traditionally would sing 'One Less Lonely Girl' to a special fan on stage.

Based on Billie's reaction, it appears that she had no idea she was going to be part of the performance. Billie spent the song crying and hugging Justin. Billie has stated in multiple interviews that she is a massive Belieber so fans couldn't get enough of the moment.

Reacting online, one fan tweeted in Spanish: "THE FACT that it wasn't planned, literally it was Hailey Bieber herself who pushed Billie Eilish to get on stage and be the OLLG."

Someone also wrote: "We all know what this meant to Billie".

Another said: "she really had no idea 😭".

Bringing back 'One Less Lonely Girl' to make Billie Eilish the one less lonely girl? Pretty legendary if you ask me.

Read more about Justin Bieber here:

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