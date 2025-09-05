Justin Bieber's romantic 'Better Man' lyrics and meaning explained

Justin Bieber's romantic 'Better Man' lyrics and meaning explained. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are the romantic lyrics to Justin Bieber's 'Better Man' in full from his album 'Swag II'.

Justin Bieber surprised fans again as he announced the release of 'Swag II' less than 24 hours before it came out, just like he did with 'Swag' back in July.

'Swag II', which serves as a deluxe edition of 'Swag', is full of beautiful love songs including, 'Mother In You', 'Love Song', 'I DO' and more. But it's 'Better Man' in particular which has got everyone talking.

It seems Justin is using this record to show just how much he loves his wife Hailey Bieber, and 'Better Man' is a direct shout out to Hailey for making him the man he is today.

Justin and Hailey married in 2018 and had a big wedding in 2019. Picture: Getty

Justin and Hailey have been happily married since 2018 but in their 7 years of marriage they have been inundated with split speculation.

Addressing how scrutinised their ever move is, in 'Better Man' Justin sings, It's like a spotlight on you and every little thing we do, but turning it into a positive he finishes the lyric with, feels like we're dancing.

And fans are loving the romantic gesture behind the lyrics, When you take my hand, honey, I promise you just tenderness, oh / Pull me out when you come in, and you turn me to a better man.

I Do by Better Man by

Justin Bieber - 'Better Man' lyrics

CHORUS

Oh, when you take my hand, honey, I promise you no bitterness

Turn me out when you get in, I get behind it like I'm Spider-Man

It's like a spotlight on you and every little thing we do, feels like we're dancing

And yeah, I like how you move, especially when you're in the mood, you got me dancing

POST-CHORUS

I feel so close, I feel so close

I get behind it, I'm like oh, oh, oh

Feel so close, I feel so close

I get behind it, I'm like oh, oh, oh, oh

VERSE

When you take my hand, honey, I promise you just tenderness, oh

Pull me out when you come in, and you turn me to a better man, uh, uh

So you say I jumped the room and then I rushed right into you, and it's amazing

If I know one thing is true, you know exactly what to do and it's amazing

So, honey, I think

Maybe we could start in slow motion, highspeed

To do it, so baby, I can focus, trust me

This feeling is a good one and a nice thing, uh

Church bells and throwing rice things, uh-huh

I can tell you're gonna like this, mm-hm

Uh, yeah, love, mm

CHORUS

Oh, when you take my hand, honey, I promise you no bitterness

Turn me out when you get in, I get behind it like I'm Spider-Man

It's like a spotlight on you and every little thing we do, feels like we're dancing

And yeah, I like how you move, especially when you're in the mood, you got me dancing

