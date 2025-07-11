'Bette Davis Eyes' singer Kim Carnes breaks silence on JoJo Siwa's controversial cover

'Bette Davis Eyes' singer breaks silence on JoJo Siwa's controversial cover. Picture: @itsjojosiwa via TikTok, Records / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Kim Carnes appears to have responded to JoJo Siwa's 'Bette Davis Eyes' cover.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa has officially released her divisive cover of 'Bette Davis Eyes' and now Kim Carnes has entered the chat.

If you've been anywhere near the internet lately, chances are you've heard JoJo Siwa's cover of Kim Carnes' 'Bette Davis Eyes'. On July 8th, JoJo took to TikTok to share a snippet of her version of the song. Her raspy take on the classic quickly went viral with some people accusing JoJo of "butchering" the beloved Kim Carnes song.

JoJo has since spoken out and her boyfriend, Chris Hughes, has defended the cover. Now, Kim Carnes appears to have revealed what she thinks about JoJo's rendition of her iconic 80s anthem in a now-deleted TikTok post.

JoJo Siwa previews cover of Bette Davis eyes

Taking to TikTok on July 9th in the wake of the JoJo discourse, Kim Carnes shared a clip of her own original version of 'Bette Davis Eyes'. Kim posted the video alongside a comment that fans think is directed at JoJo's cover of the song.

According to E! News, Kim wrote: "There is a difference between singing a song.... And embodying it....I've always believed authenticity is what makes music timeless. I'm forever grateful to be the voice behind this one..... Bette Davis Eyes."

Kim has since deleted her video and hasn't commented any further on JoJo's rendition of the song.

JoJo released her official cover of 'Bette Davis Eyes' on Friday, July 11th.

Bette Davis Eyes

JoJo's original teaser has been viewed over 25 million times with comments ranging from, "I'm so glad bette davis isn't alive to hear this" to, "This is the wildest auto tuning I’ve ever heard."

In response to someone, commenting: "This is so bad holy s---" on Instagram, JoJo said: "Thank you".

Chris Hughes also spoke out in support of JoJo by writing: "Ugh so good, you’re perfect."

What do you think of JoJo's cover of 'Bette Davis Eyes'?

Read more JoJo Siwa news here:

Bette Davis Eyes

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.