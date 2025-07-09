Chris Hughes defends JoJo Siwa's 'Bette Davis Eyes' cover after people beg her not to release it

Chris Hughes defends JoJo Siwa's 'Bette Davis Eyes' cover after people beg her not to release it
Chris Hughes defends JoJo Siwa's 'Bette Davis Eyes' cover after people beg her not to release it. Picture: ITV, @itsjojosiwa via TikTok
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

JoJo Siwa has also spoken out after coming under fire over her singing in a cover of Kim Carnes' 'Bette Davis Eyes'.

JoJo Siwa's boyfriend Chris Hughes has defend her following the viral criticism over her cover of 'Bette Davis Eyes'.

Fans of JoJo Siwa will already know that the pop star has a history with Kim Carnes' 'Bette Davis Eyes'. In May, JoJo introduced a cover of 'Bette Davis Eyes' to her live concerts and, following her stint on Celebrity Big Brother, JoJo changed the lyrics from "Bette Davis eyes" to "Chris Hughes' eyes" as a reference to her current relationship.

Yesterday (Jul 8), JoJo took to TikTok to share a clip of a recorded version of her cover of 'Bette Davis Eyes' asking her fans if she should release it. However, the video was ridiculed online with people begging her not to put it out.

Now, JoJo has shared another clip of her cover and Chris Hughes has rushed to defend her amidst the backlash.

JoJo Siwa previews cover of Bette Davis eyes

The original video sees JoJo sport an old 50s style outfit as she puts on her raspiest singing voice and performs the chorus of 'Bette Davis Eyes'. Since posting the video, it's been viewed over 15 million times and the comments are pretty brutal.

One person wrote: "this makes me wanna clear my throat and drink water". Another added: "I'm so glad bette davis isn't alive to hear this".

Someone also commented: "This is the wildest auto tuning I’ve ever heard" and one person asked it it's an "anti-smoking commercial".

In response to someone, commenting: "This is so bad holy s---" on Instagram, JoJo said: "Thank you".

JoJo Siwa claps back
JoJo Siwa claps back. Picture: Instagram

Chris Hughes also defended JoJo's singing on TikTok by saying: "Ugh so good, you’re perfect".

JoJo has since released another clip of the song where her voice is noticeably less raspy.

She wrote: "Thinking about releasing it this Friday, but still unsure."

JoJo Siwa shares second clip of 'Bette Davis Eyes' cover

This isn't the first time that JoJo's faced intense backlash over her vocals either. In 2023, she posted a cover of Olivia Rodrigo's 'Traitor' went viral. Speaking to Call Her Daddy, JoJo said: I was singing 'Traitor' by Olivia Rodrigo and she has a really high note in there. I was so far from hitting it. Not even close."

JoJo added: "People took just that clip of me singing it and not doing it and my face turning bright red because I'm screaming trying to hit it and then they ran with just that. Again, I would hate it too. I do. I think it's hysterical."

Talking to Capital Buzz this year, JoJo said: "I have learned to never call myself a singer. I don't think I'm a singer, I think I'm an artist. I know my ability. My passion isn't in singing. My passion is being a performer."

What do you think of JoJo's 'Bette Davis Eyes' cover?

