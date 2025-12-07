Exclusive

RAYE's sisters join her on stage in emotional moment at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

7 December 2025, 13:49 | Updated: 7 December 2025, 15:10

Raye was joined by her sisters Absolutely and Amma at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard
Raye was joined by her sisters Absolutely and Amma at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Capital FM
Capital FM

By Capital FM

RAYE surprised the crowd by performing with sisters Absolutely and Amma at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There wasn't a dry eye in London's The O2 arena when 16,000 fans witnessed the emotional moment RAYE was joined on stage by her sisters, Amma and Absolutely, at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

As if being at the UK's biggest Christmas party wasn't enough, #CapitalJBB Night One became even more magical for the audience as they watched the trio perform two songs together.

RAYE cheered on Absolutely as she sang her song 'I Just Don't Know You Yet' before Amma joined to perform 'If You Don't Love Me' alongside them.

Of course, RAYE also gave us some incredible performances of her biggest hits, including 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' and 'Escapism.'

The trio of sisters taking to the stage on Saturday night (Dec 6) gave fans a taste of what RAYE's world tour will be like next year, as she recently announced Absolutely and Amma will be accompanying her.

In her announcement post via Instagram, she added: "With support from my two beautiful sisters @the.absolutely and @amma."

When RAYE caught up with Capital Breakfast's Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby to discuss her new tour, Jordan shared his concerns that the three sisters touring together maybe be trouble.

But RAYE swiftly him assured him, saying: "The only thing I actually get annoyed with my sisters over anymore is them stealing my clothes."

Raye performed Oscar Wininng Tears, Escapism., WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! and more at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025
Raye performed Oscar Wininng Tears, Escapism., WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! and more at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025. Picture: Capital FM

