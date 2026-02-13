Jesy Nelson reveals why she's stepping back from music

Jesy Nelson has revealed that she's stepping back from music. Picture: Prime Video, @jesynelson via Instagram

By Capital FM

"That for me is why I personally don't think I will ever go back into doing music again."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jesy Nelson has revealed that she has stepped away from the music industry and may not return.

Jesy's brand new Prime Video documentary, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, shows the star discussing her career and the heartbreaking real reason why she left the band interspersed with clips of Jesy's life now with her twin daughters Story and Ocean.

In the final episode of the six-part docuseries, Jesy reflects on her solo career and the release of her debut single 'Boyz'. While discussing the backlash surrounding the music video, Jesy opened up about whether she'd release anymore music.

Jesy Nelson reveals she's stepping back from music. Picture: Prime Video

In the documentary, Jesy said: "There is something dark about the music industry I think and you can never get away from that."

"I love music, I love making it, I loved performing but the minute I have to put it out and do all the crap that comes with it, it's then not fun for me. And that for me is why I personally don't think I will ever go back into doing music again," she continued.

Since making that decision, she revealed that she feels a massive sense of relief: "It definitely feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders, I just felt free of that pressure."

Jesy Nelson is now committed to taking care of her daughters and raising awareness for SMA. Picture: @jesynelson via Instagram

On a recent trip to Global HQ, Jesy also shared that her focus is now on her daughters, who were diagnosed with an incurable severe muscle disease called SMA Type 1.

She explained: "Listen I’d never say never say never to music, but for me, my girls are my main focus, I’ll be honest with you, I’ve not got time, I really don’t.

"They are my whole heart and soul and my main focus, and I want to continue advocating for them and getting this heel prick test changed and getting them strong, that’s my main focus."

At the end of the documentary, Jesy reveals she's committed to raising awareness of SMA. She is currently campaigning for the introduction of tests that will increase early detection and save lives.

She's also recently launched a government petition that you can view here.

Read more about Jesy Nelson here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.