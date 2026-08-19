Jesy Nelson says she’s ‘beyond proud’ after emotional career milestone

Jesy Nelson celebrates emotional career milestone with daughters Story and Ocean. Picture: Amazon & Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Jesy Nelson's "personal" docu-series that captured her difficult pregnancy and early journey into motherhood has been nominated for an award.

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Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has been doing herself and her two daughters, Ocean and Story, proud over the past 12 months as she's been campaigning and raising awareness for their condition Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Following her daughters' diagnosis, the pop star opened the doors to her life and has filmed two documentaries surrounding her difficult pregnancy and life as a mum of children who need medical support.

And now, not only has Jesy won her fight to have SMA screening for newborns mandatory across England, she's also been nominated for a National Television Award.

Jesy pictured with her daughter on a swing. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Jesy reflected on the nomination revealing she felt "proud" as it was a win for both her and the girls.

She wrote: "I honestly can’t believe this🥺!! Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix has been shortlisted for an NTA in the Authored Documentary Category.

"This series was so personal to me and my girls and I’m beyond proud of what we created. Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown us along the way, it means more than you know."

At the end of the caption, she added the link in her bio for anyone who wished to vote and "keep supporting" them, as they're going up against four other celebrity shows.

This isn't the first time Jesy has made a successful TV show either as she also won an NTA in 2020 for her Odd One Out documentary.

The documentary saw Jesy open up about her struggles with body image, mental health and online bullying that she's experienced in her rise to fame.

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