Jesy Nelson says she’s ‘beyond proud’ after emotional career milestone

19 August 2026, 16:08

Jesy Nelson pictured on documentary and with her daughters.
Jesy Nelson celebrates emotional career milestone with daughters Story and Ocean. Picture: Amazon & Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Jesy Nelson's "personal" docu-series that captured her difficult pregnancy and early journey into motherhood has been nominated for an award.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has been doing herself and her two daughters, Ocean and Story, proud over the past 12 months as she's been campaigning and raising awareness for their condition Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Following her daughters' diagnosis, the pop star opened the doors to her life and has filmed two documentaries surrounding her difficult pregnancy and life as a mum of children who need medical support.

And now, not only has Jesy won her fight to have SMA screening for newborns mandatory across England, she's also been nominated for a National Television Award.

Jesy Nelson pictured with her daughter on a swing.
Jesy pictured with her daughter on a swing. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Jesy reflected on the nomination revealing she felt "proud" as it was a win for both her and the girls.

She wrote: "I honestly can’t believe this🥺!! Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix has been shortlisted for an NTA in the Authored Documentary Category.

"This series was so personal to me and my girls and I’m beyond proud of what we created. Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown us along the way, it means more than you know."

At the end of the caption, she added the link in her bio for anyone who wished to vote and "keep supporting" them, as they're going up against four other celebrity shows.

This isn't the first time Jesy has made a successful TV show either as she also won an NTA in 2020 for her Odd One Out documentary.

The documentary saw Jesy open up about her struggles with body image, mental health and online bullying that she's experienced in her rise to fame.

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Katseye's Lara Raj pictured on a podcast and a screenshot from 'Gnarly' music video.

Katseye's Lara Raj speaks out on hate and defends ‘Gnarly’ in new interview

Is Megan from Katseye on hiatus? Here's why she's missing from Wild promo

Is Megan from Katseye on hiatus? Here's why she's missing from Wild promo

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reunited on stage for a special performance

Cynthia Erivo hints she'll join Ariana Grande on tour again after surprise performance

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour start times: What time does Ariana Grande go on stage in London?

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour start times in London: What time does Ariana Grande go on stage?
Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist in London including every surprise song

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist in London including every surprise song

Hot On Capital

Who does Annie end up with in Sterling Point? Creator teases more Ellis and Rory drama in season 2

Who does Annie end up with in Sterling Point? Creator teases more Ellis and Rory drama in season 2

TV & Film

What time does Outer Banks season 5 come out on Netflix? Release time revealed

Here's exactly what time Outer Banks season 5 comes out

TV & Film

Love Island Julia Majchrzak from TikTok and Lorenzo Alessi pictured posing.

Love Island fans think Julia made a subtle dig at Lorenzo after partying with another woman

Love Island

Love Island's Mica Harris and Samraj Toor in the villa and pictured at the reunion party.

Are Love Island's Mica and Samraj still together?

Love Island

Love Island's Shakira Khan 2025 promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Shakira Khan: Her age, job, Instagram and more

Love Island

Taylor Swift has broken her social media silence in support of her friend Phoebe Bridgers

Taylor Swift breaks social media silence in support of her close friend

MAFS UK promo image.

When does MAFS UK 2026 start? Delay explained

TV & Film

Love Island's Angelista Gunda in the villa and picture with Simba Kudyiwa.

Love Island's Angelista reveals she flew to Majorca to be on the show in 2025

Love Island

Anne Hathway explains how Princess Diaries 3 will work without Julie Andrews

Anne Hathaway explains how Princess Diaries 3 will work without Julie Andrews

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's expert John Aiken, Mel Schilling, and Alessandra Rampolla promo image and Alessandra and John on red carpet.

MAFS Australia experts John and Alessandra address filming new season without Mel Schilling

TV & Film

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island STARS Martha Rothwell looking shocked and pictured Priya Jaswal and Ethan Ellis in the villa.

Love Island series 13 stars reportedly lined up for All Stars

Love Island

Ariana Grande gets matching tattoo with boyfriend Ricky Álvarez

Ariana Grande gets new matching tattoo with boyfriend Ricky Álvarez

The Weeknd 2026 tour setlist in the UK: Every song on the After Hours Til Dawn Tour

Every song The Weeknd sings on the 2026 setlist of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour

Percy Jackson season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Disney+ show

Percy Jackson season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Disney+ show

TV & Film

When is Sophia coming back to Katseye? Will she be on tour? Her hiatus explained

When is Sophia coming back to Katseye? Will she be on tour? Her hiatus explained

Phoebe Bridgers The Govenor's Waltz lyrics meaning explained

The heartbreaking meaning behind Phoebe Bridgers' 'The Govenor's Waltz' lyrics explained

Camp Rock 3 reveals if Mitchie and Shane are still together

Camp Rock 3 reveals what happened to Mitchie and Shane

TV & Film

Sterling Point season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Sterling Point season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

TV & Film

Simba spoke about his mum's neurological illness on Good Morning Britain

Love Island's Simba opens up caring for his sick mum from 10 years old

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae