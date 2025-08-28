All of Jessie J's new UK tour dates as she cancels US tour due to second surgery

Jessie J has had to postpone her tour. Picture: Shutterstock / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Jessie J has postponed her UK tour dates but has, for now, cancelled all US tour dates. Here are all the new dates you need to be aware of.

'Price Tag' hitmaker Jessie J has, with a heavy heart, announced that she has had to postpone her upcoming UK tour. And, due to scheduling conflicts, she is yet to have new US tour dates, meaning the American tour is temporarily cancelled.

Jessie was set to begin her 'No Secrets' tour in October after returning to music with singles, 'No Secrets' and 'Living My Best Life'. But the 37-year-old star has had to announce, a day before her next single 'Believe In Magic' drops, that she's having to undergo another surgery after her mastectomy back in June.

Taking to Instagram, she said: "So, as some of you may know, I just had breast cancer surgery eight weeks ago. Some of you may not. So that's one thing. The second thing is, is unfortunately, I have to have a second surgery. Nothing too serious, but it has to be done before the end of the year."

Jessie J has had to postpone her tour due to surgery

She continued: "And unfortunately, that falls right in the middle of a tour that I had booked. So I'm living in the moment, I'm embracing the moment, and I'm flowing with the vibes. So that is what it is.

"And I'm sorry, I feel frustrated and sad. But also, it is what it is and I need to be better. I need to be healed. And I know this is the right decision to make."

Jessie hasn't been able to reschedule all of her tour dates, but listed off all of the new dates and locations that have been confirmed.

Jessie J's new UK 'No Secrets Tour' dates:

April 7th, 2026 – Birmingham

April 8th, 2026 – London

April 11th, 2026 – Leeds

April 13th, 2026 – Manchester

April 14th, 2026 – Glasgow

April 21st, 2026 – Amsterdam

April 22nd, 2026 – Brussels

April 23rd, 2026 – Cologne

April 26th, 2026 - Paris

Jessie J while she was in hospital for major breast cancer surgery. Picture: Instagram

She concluded by asking her US fans to "please bear with us", as she added: "Here comes the bad news. I haven't been able to finesse the US dates yet, so unfortunately that will be cancelled.

"But with obviously, I'm spending all my time trying to find time where we can get the venues to make sense again in a slab of time next year."

She continued: "And obviously I already had things that were booked in next year. There's other tours, there's other things happening. You know, no one knew this was going to happen.

"So please bear with us for the US tour. It's something that I want to do, but when the time is right. So it might be a little later in the year, it might even be a little earlier. I don't know yet."

Jessie J attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

In her announcement, Jessie did not say what the second surgery was going to be but at the start of August she revealed she had been rushed back to hospital due to a blood clot scare, so it's likely to do with that.

She said: "6 weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned."I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung.

"IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT THANK GOD. They ran a lot of tests, which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs.

"Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient."

Rest up Jessie, we can't wait to hear your new music but we can wait to see you live.

