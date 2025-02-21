Jennie and Doechii's red-hot 'ExtraL' lyrics have fans saying the same thing

Jennie and Doechii's red-hot 'ExtraL' lyrics have fans saying the same thing. Picture: YouTube / Lyrical Lemonade

By Abbie Reynolds

Jennie has teamed up with Doechii to create your favourite baddie anthem. Here are the lyrics to ExtraL explained.

As Blackpink's Jennie gears up to her debut solo album 'Ruby', coming March 7th, she's reminding us that she is that girl with her third single 'ExtraL' featuring Grammy winner Doechii.

Think of 'ExtraL' as 'Mantra's' cooler, older sister. Jennie has gone from singing her pretty girl mantra to running the world with her ladies by her side in this epic rap track.

And she and Doechii made sure the girls were fed when they dropped this song with a corresponding music video directed by Cole Bennett.

We're all gagged to see rap Jennie in her element, so let's break down these lyrics.

Doechii and Jennie in the 'Extra L' music video. Picture: YouTube / Lyrical Lemonade

What are Jennie's 'ExtraL' lyrics about?

Sensitive men, look away now! This song is all about female empowerment, it's quite literally 2025's version of Beyoncé 'Run The World (Girls)'.

While Beyoncé asked 'who runs the world?', Jennie asks, 'do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?'. And with Doechii on this track, the answer is a resounding yes. Doechii raps, In the boardroom looking bored 'cause I'm not here for pleasing the men...We lapping the men

What does ExtraL mean?

It's just a cute way of saying extra large! Jennie and Doechii sing: Big moves, only extra large.

And the girls aren't all talk, they're making the moves. Right now we can't think of a bigger move than Doechii dropping the single 'Nosebleeds' moments after she won best new artist at the Grammys, as the song opens with "everybody wanna know what Doechii would do if she didn't win. I guess we'll never know".

Of course, we also can't ignore the big moves Jennie has made in her solo career after dominating K-pop and the global charts with Blackpink.

JENNIE & Doechii - ExtraL (Official Video)

Fans are instantly loving the track, one wrote on X: "DOECHII AND JENNIE JUST RELEASED SONG OF THE YEAR?"

Another even called this Jennie's "best song", taking to X they wrote: "i didn’t think it was possible for solo and mantra to be outdone but extral already did it this is jennie’s best song so far"

A third called it the collab of the year, excitedly writing: "EXTRAL BY JENNIE AND DOECHII. RAPPER JENNIE IS BACK, DOECHII KILLED HER VERSE, THE FLOW AND VISUALS, VOCALS...THIS WHOLE MV IS FIRE. COLLAB OF THE YEAR!"

This has got to be the first time I’ve seen a kpop idol actually pull off an English rap song Jennie you are amazing baby

Jennie and Doechii's 'ExtraL' lyrics in full:

Intro: JENNIE

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this? (Yeah)

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this? (Incoming)

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this? (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Verse 1: JENNIE

All of my girls lookin' good and they got they own money (Do my, do my ladies run this?)

Pop yo' shit (Do my, do my ladies run this?)

This for my girls with no sponsor, they got they own fundin' (Do my, do my ladies run this?)

Not yo' sh--

Run through yo' city, that motorcade (Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)

Soon as I enter, they close the gate

Presidential through ya residential

B----, it's nothing

Pre-Chorus: JENNIE

Said, "F--- your rules," is the mood, damn right

Walk in a room and I set the vibe

Get a pic, it'll last ya long

Whole team, they gassin' on us

You sit too far down on 'em charts to even ask me who's in charge

Chorus: JENNIE

Ridin' 'round, foreign cars (Yeah)

Top down, starin' at the stars (Yeah)

Attitude, so don't start sh-- (Yeah)

Big moves, only extra large, yeah

Ridin' 'round, foreign cars

Top down, starin' at the stars

Attitude, so don't start sh--

Big moves, only extra large, yeah

Bridge: Doechii

Wait

(Do my ladies run this?)

Wait

(Do my ladies run this?)

Wait

(Do my ladies run this?)

Doechii (Yo, yeah)

Verse 2: Doechii & JENNIE

Gimme chi, gimme purr, gimme meow, gimme her, gimme funds

Gimme rights, gimme fight, gimme nerve, gimme c---, let me serve, rrr

Let me out, let me in

Knock the doors down, got the keys to the Benz

In the boardroom looking bored 'cause I'm not here for pleasing the men

Not here to reason with them

Misbehaved, miss push my pen

I can't tame my passion for him

Can't keep up, what happened to them? (Do my ladies run this?)

We lapping the men

Verse 3: JENNIE & Doechii

Top of the food chain, bussin' a new chain

This ain't a new thing, no, sir

Money on stupid, hopped in a new whip

You still on my old work (Yeah, yeah)

Work, work, this might hurt (Yeah, yeah)

I sweat hard, wet T-shirt (Yeah, yeah)

Extra large, ain't scared of the dirt (Yeah, yeah)

Hit that jackpot, now I'm

Chorus: JENNIE & Doechii

Ridin' 'round (Ridin' 'round), foreign cars (Foreign cars)

Top down (Top down), starin' at the stars (Yeah)

Attitude (Attitude), so don't start sh-- (So, don't start shit)

Big moves, only extra large, yeah (Big, big, big)

Ridin' 'round (Ridin' 'round), foreign cars (Foreign cars; Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)

Top down, (Top down) starin' at the stars (Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)

Attitude (Attitude), so don't start sh-- (So don't start shit; Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)

Big moves, only extra large, yeah (Big, big, big; Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)

Post-Chorus: JENNIE

Work, work, this might hurt

I sweat hard, wet T-shirt

Extra large, ain't scared of the dirt (Scared of the dirt)

Yeah, yeah

Work, work, this might hurt

I sweat hard, wet T-shirt (Yeah, yeah)

Extra large, ain't scared (Yeah, yeah) of the dirt (Scared of the dirt)

Work, work (Purr)

Outro: JENNIE

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?

