Jay-Z announces rare UK tour date for 'JAŸ-Z30' - how to get tickets

JAŸ-Z announces Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show - get tickets here! Picture: Live Nation / Getty

By Capital FM

All the details on how to get tickets to JAŸ-Z's London show including date, venue, presale and more.

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Eight years since his last UK appearance, the one and only JAŸ-Z is coming back to London to perform at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where his wife Beyoncé has performed several times.

JAŸ-Z last visited the UK in 2018 as part of his On The Run II tour, with his appearance being marked as extremely rare. Now Jay-Z and Roc Nation have announced a London stadium date in 2026.

The show marks JAŸ-Z's only UK stop of the year and continues the celebration of his mega 30-year career that has shaped music and culture around the world. The London date comes after previously announced performances in Paris and Los Angeles this year.

With a UK JAŸ-Z concert being so rare, these tickets are going to go FAST so here are all the details you need to get your hands on them...

JAŸ-Z performing at the O2 Arena in London in 2013. Picture: Getty

When and where is Jay-Z's 'JAŸ-Z30' London tour date?

JAŸ-Z's 2026 UK tour date is September 4th and will be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

How to get tickets to Jay-Z's 'JAŸ-Z30' London tour date:

Tickets for the London date will be available starting Thursday 9th July via presales, including early access to tickets for O2 and Virgin Media customers, on Priority.

The general on-sale will begin Friday 10th July at 10am local time at livenation.co.uk.

Access to Preferred Tickets is also available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Friday 10th July at 10am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Remaining tickets for Paris and Los Angeles are available now at livenation.com.

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