Jason Derulo is touring the UK – dates, tickets and all the info you need

19 May 2025, 06:00

Jason Derulo is going on tour in the UK
Jason Derulo is going on tour in the UK. Picture: PH/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Jason Derulo is back and he's coming to the UK in 2026!

Jason Derulo is hitting the road in 2026 which means we'll hear all his biggest bangers, like 'Whatcha Say', 'Ridin' Solo', 'Swalla' and loads more live.

He's got some iconic anthems and over the years has become a TikTok influencer as well, currently the fourth most-followed male with over 66 million followers, keeping fans forever obsessed with his dance moves and take on viral trends. So you already know the kind of show he's going to bring to the stage when he hits the road next year.

Starting his tour in Glasgow, Jason Derulo's performing at some epic arenas around the UK – here's what you need to know about dates, venues and tickets.

Jason Derulo's coming to the UK
Jason Derulo's coming to the UK. Picture: Sold Out

Jason Derulo's 2026 UK tour dates and venues

  • Thu 29 Jan, Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Fri 30 Jan, Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • Sat 31 Jan, London The O2
  • Mon 02 Feb, Cardiff Utilita Arena
  • Tue 03 Feb, Brighton Centre
  • Thu 05 Feb, Bournemouth IC
  • Fri 06 Feb, Leeds First Direct Arena
  • Sat 07 Feb, Manchester Co-op Live

How to get tickets to Jason Derulo's UK tour

Tickets to Jason Derulo's go on sale at 9am on Friday 23rd May - get them here!

Jason Derulo is back
Jason Derulo is back. Picture: Getty

