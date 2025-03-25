Exclusive

Jade reminisces performing with Taylor Swift 10 years ago!

25 March 2025

Jade took us on a deep dive into some of her biggest social media posts
Jade took us on a deep dive into some of her biggest social media posts. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

JADE was the latest star to take us ‘Behind the Post’, talking us through some of her most-loved Instagram uploads.

As she continues to dominate the pop industry with all her new pop bangers, we had to get Jade Thirlwall, who now goes by JADE, into the studio to take a deep dive on just how far she’s come, from singing in local pubs as a teenager to winning her first BRIT as a soloist.

With an iPad full of some of her milestone moments, Jade chatted us through how she was feeling in the moments she’s documented on socials over the years.

She opened up about how she felt performing at this year’s BRIT Awards, how her mum Norma is her biggest fan and what was going through her mind during the final show on the Confetti tour with Little Mix.

One of the biggest moments Jade opened up on was the time she and the Little Mix girls, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson, performed with Taylor Swift while she was on tour in the US.

Jade opened up on Little Mix's last concert together as a trio
Jade opened up on Little Mix's last concert together as a trio. Picture: Global

“She invited us to perform ‘Black Magic’ with her on tour and I feel like it’s always a rite of passage for an artist in the US, you get the seal of approval when Taylor invites you on stage with her to perform.

“So we were really excited and she flew us over and it was really special and we were really grateful to her at the time, because it’s really hard to make it in America and get support over there especially when you’re not an American artist and she used her platform to promote us.“

The girls, who would have won The X Factor just four years prior, joined Tay on stage to collab their song ‘Back Magic’ while she was on her 1989 world tour in 2015!

Little Mix went on hiatus in 2021 and Jade opened up about their final show together as she continued Behind the Post.

Jade took us on a trip down memory lane
Jade took us on a trip down memory lane. Picture: Global

“That was the final wave before we went on our hiatus,” Jade said as she showed us the photo of the her, Leigh-Anne and Perrie’s last moment as a group.

"Not me putting [in the caption], 'I kinda hiate this hiatus,' she laughed.

Jade added: “Change is necessary sometimes. It’s for the best, it doesn’t mean it’s over. I spent over a decade getting used to, on stage, looking left and right and always having someone else with me to share that experience. So it’s scarier on your own, so I probably miss that the most and just vibing on stage, we’d have such a laugh.”

Little Mix performed with Taylor Swift
Little Mix performed with Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

She revealed as part of her pre-show rituals now as a solo artist, she always thanks the girls for getting her to where she is now.

“Before the music starts I thank people I’ve loved and lost, I thank my younger self, and then I thank the girls for getting me there.”

