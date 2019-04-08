Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Jokes About Her ‘AA’ Assets As She Soaks Up The Sun In Tiny Bikini

Jade Thirlwall poked fun at her double AAs. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Jade Thirlwall never fails to provide Little Mix fans with a chuckle, and on her recent visit to LA the singer couldn’t help but poke fun at the size of her assets.

Jade Thirlwall looked stunning during her recent trip to LA, sunbathing in a black lace patterned bikini and wearing a denim jacket in the warm sunshine.

Reclining on a lounger with her hand behind her head, Jade looked incredibly relaxed as she displayed her sun-kissed physique – but it wasn’t her toned bod the Little Mix singer drew fans’ attention to.

Jade Thirlwall looked gorgeous as she soaked up the sunshine in LA. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Often one to joke about the size of her assets, the pop star wrote in the caption: “The AAs and I had a cute time in LA," which isn't the first time Jade has pointed out her curves, as herself and bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock started “the itty bitty titty committee”, with just the two of them as exclusive members.

Despite highlighting her boob size in her recent Instagram post, Jade quickly received hundreds of comments in support of her AAs.

“They will stay put in your old age! Praise the AAs, you are beautiful,” one person reassured the 26 year old, as another said: “Same girl same.”

“Itty bitty titty committee, am I right or am I right?” wrote a third Little Mixer, as a fourth commented: “Relatable af.”

Little Mix’s song ‘Strip’ last year encouraged fans to love their bodies no matter what, with lyrics including: “If you got little boobs, love it. If you got a big ass, grab it.”

