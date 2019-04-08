Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Jokes About Her ‘AA’ Assets As She Soaks Up The Sun In Tiny Bikini

8 April 2019, 12:15 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 12:38

Jade Thirlwall poked fun at her double AAs
Jade Thirlwall poked fun at her double AAs. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Jade Thirlwall never fails to provide Little Mix fans with a chuckle, and on her recent visit to LA the singer couldn’t help but poke fun at the size of her assets.

Jade Thirlwall looked stunning during her recent trip to LA, sunbathing in a black lace patterned bikini and wearing a denim jacket in the warm sunshine.

Reclining on a lounger with her hand behind her head, Jade looked incredibly relaxed as she displayed her sun-kissed physique – but it wasn’t her toned bod the Little Mix singer drew fans’ attention to.

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announces Empowering Swimwear Brand 'In A Seashell'

Jade Thirlwall looked gorgeous as she soaked up the sunshine in LA
Jade Thirlwall looked gorgeous as she soaked up the sunshine in LA. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Often one to joke about the size of her assets, the pop star wrote in the caption: “The AAs and I had a cute time in LA," which isn't the first time Jade has pointed out her curves, as herself and bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock started “the itty bitty titty committee”, with just the two of them as exclusive members.

Despite highlighting her boob size in her recent Instagram post, Jade quickly received hundreds of comments in support of her AAs.

“They will stay put in your old age! Praise the AAs, you are beautiful,” one person reassured the 26 year old, as another said: “Same girl same.”

“Itty bitty titty committee, am I right or am I right?” wrote a third Little Mixer, as a fourth commented: “Relatable af.”

Little Mix’s song ‘Strip’ last year encouraged fans to love their bodies no matter what, with lyrics including: “If you got little boobs, love it. If you got a big ass, grab it.”

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Little Mix News

More Music News

See more More Music News

Shawn Mendes opened up about his battle with anxiety live on stage

Shawn Mendes Bravely Discusses Anxiety Battle On Stage: ‘This Is My First Day Without Medication’
Billie Eilish is fast becoming one of 2019's most successful artists

How Old Is Billie Eilish, Who Are The 'bury a friend' Singer's Parents And What's Her Net Worth?
CNCO play 'Finish The Lyric' with Capital

WATCH: CNCO Sing Shawn Mendes & Little Mix In 'Finish The Lyrics'
Justin Bieber comments on Shawn Mendes' Instagram

Justin Bieber Calls Out Shawn Mendes On His 'Prince Of Pop' Post

Shawn Mendes

Capital Breakfast's Don't Hang Up!

Don't Hang Up!: All Of The Prank Calls From Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp

Shows & Presenters

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes opens up about 'nice guy' image and doing what makes him happy

Shawn Mendes Is 'Bored' Of His Nice Guy Label & Angry About Sexuality Rumours That 'Hurts Others'

Shawn Mendes

Sadie Sink stars as Max in Stranger Things

Who Is Sadie Sink And Is Max From Stranger Things Friends With Millie Bobby Brown IRL?

TV & Film

Is Taylor Swift teasing new music?

Taylor Swift’s New Album: Here’s Everything We Know About ‘TS7’ So Far

Taylor Swift

Beyoncé's Netflix film trailer is officially here

WATCH: Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé Official Trailer Is HERE & Reminding Us Why She's The Queen

Beyoncé

Montana Brown gave a touching speech at Mike Thalassitis' funeral

Montana Brown Shares Emotional Eulogy From Mike Thalassitis’ Funeral As She Asks Reality Stars To ‘Learn From This’
Jax Jones got his leg waxed on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Jax Jones Gets His Legs Waxed After Answering Awkward Personal Questions