JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!

By Sam Prance

JADE opens up about the meaning behind her THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY lyrics on Capital Buzz's Making The Album podcast.

She is the it girl! Making The Album has returned and JADE is breaking down THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! track by track.

For anyone new here, Making The Album is a Capital Buzz interview series and podcast where we take you inside the recording process of your favourite records. To date, Sam Prance (hiya, that's me - host of The Power of Little Mix) has spoken with artists including Chappell Roan, Victoria Monét, Conan Gray, PinkPantheress and Lola Young.

Now, it's JADE's turn in the spotlight. In this episode, JADE opens up about chart battles, people leaking her music and making it in America. She also reveals her favourite debut single of all time and who she wants to collab with.

Hit play on the video below to learn how THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! was made. You can also listen to JADE's full episode on Global Player or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

JADE Breaks Down Every Song On 'THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!' | Making The Album

1) Angel of My Dreams

"For my first single, I knew I wanted to come out swinging and surprise people and squash my whole music career into this three and a half minute pop song. I wanted it to almost be like a musical in a song. It starts with that X Factor winning moment. And then catapulted into this synthy, heavy club land beat, which for me is what my last sort of 14 years of being in the industry felt like."

2) IT girl

"By the time we got to Glory Days, [Little Mix] had a lot more power to dictate the renegotiation of a better contract. I actually drew inspiration in that contract line (Clause in the contract, contract gone / Gone is the girl that you can con) from other people that I know that I'm very close to that have managed to get out of their contracts because of a clause."

JADE - IT girl (Official Visualiser)

3) FUFN

"I think it's important for me to [use songs like 'FUFN' in a political way when I perform them] because I think it's important for me to show my fans that I'm not afraid to speak out about things, especially my younger fan base. I don't want them to be scared into submission or feel like they can't protest or educate themselves on social issues or anything political."

4) Plastic Box

"I feel like 'Plastic Box' is a little bit of a dark horse. It's become a firm favourite amongst a lot of people. That's what I wanted, happy, sad, pop dance song. That's probably my favourite kind of song."

5) Midnight Cowboy

"'Midnight Cowboy' started with me doing that voice. It was me pitched down. And then I thought, it needs to be someone. I deserve an MC. And there was a list of people. At first I thought about Miriam Margolyes but then I thought maybe Ncuti Gatwa's a little bit like sexier."

JADE - Midnight Cowboy (Official Visualiser)

6) Fantasy

"[David LaChapelle] actually slid into my DMs. That whole couple of months in my life is a bit of a fever dream. I went to his studio in LA and it was just mental. I played him the slow version of 'Angel' because that wasn't out yet. And then we went to his cinema room and he was giving me all these anecdotes of Britney [Spears] and Christina [Aguilera] and all the tea. And then I thought, I'll be cheeky and ask if he wants to do my ['Fantasy'] video."

7) Unconditional

"It's a love letter to my mum. The day that I wrote 'Unconditional' my mum was in hospital. She's got lupus, and she's been in and out of hospital my whole life. The song is about wishing I could just fix her with my unconditional love. It's obviously sad but it's still got this like disco element to it. I had a lot of fun actually making that song with Mike Sabath and Pablo Bowman. I felt very safe and comfortable with them. During that session, I was literally in and out of the room on the phone to my brother in the hospital. It was all very touch and go."

JADE - Unconditional (Official Visualiser)

8) Self Saboteur

"I always found like falling in love with someone really scary. It's not until Jordan that I've really, truly gone all in with someone. 'Self Saboteur' is about that kind of conflict in your brain when something feels really amazing, then you're like, 'Okay, it's fight or flight mode'. I did have a history of running away when I started to like people."

9) Lip Service

"It was actually Tove Lo. She started the song. We were in a session together and she played me it. It didn't have all the lyrics and melodies yet. I just loved the concept. I loved how it sounds all innocent, but it's filth! But the juice line, even Jordan [Stephens], when I played it, was like, 'Are you really gonna say that?' I was, like, 'It's just a bit of fun!'"

JADE - Lip Service (Official Visualiser)

11) Natural at Disaster

"There's big vocals in that. What I love about 'Natural at Disaster' is it starts very low. There's the head voice stuff, there's riffs, there's runs, there's big belt. You're really getting a bit of everything with that song. So I'm very excited to perform it live."

10) Headache

"I think [British artists are] not afraid to for to sound a bit rough around the edges and 'Headache' is literally just a headache of a song. A complimentary headache."

12) Glitch

"It's about my relationship with myself. It's me fighting myself. All my life, I've had different twitches or ticks, and, through various traumas, I grew an eye one. The song 'Glitch' actually stemmed from me wishing that I didn't have that tick. But then it evolved into being more about just anxiety and battling your inner demons."

JADE - Glitch (Official Visualiser)

13) Before You Break My Heart

"What's so special about 'Before You Break My Heart' is the chorus sample is me singing that as a little girl. I was in the studio with Mike Sabath and Pablo Bowman and I was showing them childhood videos. One of them was me singing that song, and then we wrote a whole song around it. So I'm really proud of that one."

14) Silent Disco

"'Silent Disco' is one of my favourite songs. For me, it was like, what would I want as an ultimate love song. If I ever got married, what would I envision? That's why you hear that chorus beginning as if the doors are opening and it still has that kind of old school disco element. I think it's a perfect last song for the album."

Silent Disco

How do I listen to JADE's Making The Album episode?

