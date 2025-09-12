Exclusive

JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

12 September 2025, 17:46 | Updated: 12 September 2025, 18:05

JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album
JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album. Picture: Capital
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

JADE opens up about the meaning behind her THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY lyrics on Capital Buzz's Making The Album podcast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She is the it girl! Making The Album has returned and JADE is breaking down THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! track by track.

For anyone new here, Making The Album is a Capital Buzz interview series and podcast where we take you inside the recording process of your favourite records. To date, Sam Prance (hiya, that's me - host of The Power of Little Mix) has spoken with artists including Chappell Roan, Victoria Monét, Conan Gray, PinkPantheress and Lola Young.

Now, it's JADE's turn in the spotlight. In this episode, JADE opens up about chart battles, people leaking her music and making it in America. She also reveals her favourite debut single of all time and who she wants to collab with.

Hit play on the video below to learn how THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! was made. You can also listen to JADE's full episode on Global Player or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

JADE Breaks Down Every Song On 'THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!' | Making The Album

1) Angel of My Dreams

"For my first single, I knew I wanted to come out swinging and surprise people and squash my whole music career into this three and a half minute pop song. I wanted it to almost be like a musical in a song. It starts with that X Factor winning moment. And then catapulted into this synthy, heavy club land beat, which for me is what my last sort of 14 years of being in the industry felt like."

2) IT girl

"By the time we got to Glory Days, [Little Mix] had a lot more power to dictate the renegotiation of a better contract. I actually drew inspiration in that contract line (Clause in the contract, contract gone / Gone is the girl that you can con) from other people that I know that I'm very close to that have managed to get out of their contracts because of a clause."

JADE - IT girl (Official Visualiser)

3) FUFN

"I think it's important for me to [use songs like 'FUFN' in a political way when I perform them] because I think it's important for me to show my fans that I'm not afraid to speak out about things, especially my younger fan base. I don't want them to be scared into submission or feel like they can't protest or educate themselves on social issues or anything political."

4) Plastic Box

"I feel like 'Plastic Box' is a little bit of a dark horse. It's become a firm favourite amongst a lot of people. That's what I wanted, happy, sad, pop dance song. That's probably my favourite kind of song."

5) Midnight Cowboy

"'Midnight Cowboy' started with me doing that voice. It was me pitched down. And then I thought, it needs to be someone. I deserve an MC. And there was a list of people. At first I thought about Miriam Margolyes but then I thought maybe Ncuti Gatwa's a little bit like sexier."

JADE - Midnight Cowboy (Official Visualiser)

6) Fantasy

"[David LaChapelle] actually slid into my DMs. That whole couple of months in my life is a bit of a fever dream. I went to his studio in LA and it was just mental. I played him the slow version of 'Angel' because that wasn't out yet. And then we went to his cinema room and he was giving me all these anecdotes of Britney [Spears] and Christina [Aguilera] and all the tea. And then I thought, I'll be cheeky and ask if he wants to do my ['Fantasy'] video."

7) Unconditional

"It's a love letter to my mum. The day that I wrote 'Unconditional' my mum was in hospital. She's got lupus, and she's been in and out of hospital my whole life. The song is about wishing I could just fix her with my unconditional love. It's obviously sad but it's still got this like disco element to it. I had a lot of fun actually making that song with Mike Sabath and Pablo Bowman. I felt very safe and comfortable with them. During that session, I was literally in and out of the room on the phone to my brother in the hospital. It was all very touch and go."

JADE - Unconditional (Official Visualiser)

8) Self Saboteur

"I always found like falling in love with someone really scary. It's not until Jordan that I've really, truly gone all in with someone. 'Self Saboteur' is about that kind of conflict in your brain when something feels really amazing, then you're like, 'Okay, it's fight or flight mode'. I did have a history of running away when I started to like people."

9) Lip Service

"It was actually Tove Lo. She started the song. We were in a session together and she played me it. It didn't have all the lyrics and melodies yet. I just loved the concept. I loved how it sounds all innocent, but it's filth! But the juice line, even Jordan [Stephens], when I played it, was like, 'Are you really gonna say that?' I was, like, 'It's just a bit of fun!'"

JADE - Lip Service (Official Visualiser)

11) Natural at Disaster

"There's big vocals in that. What I love about 'Natural at Disaster' is it starts very low. There's the head voice stuff, there's riffs, there's runs, there's big belt. You're really getting a bit of everything with that song. So I'm very excited to perform it live."

10) Headache

"I think [British artists are] not afraid to for to sound a bit rough around the edges and 'Headache' is literally just a headache of a song. A complimentary headache."

12) Glitch

"It's about my relationship with myself. It's me fighting myself. All my life, I've had different twitches or ticks, and, through various traumas, I grew an eye one. The song 'Glitch' actually stemmed from me wishing that I didn't have that tick. But then it evolved into being more about just anxiety and battling your inner demons."

JADE - Glitch (Official Visualiser)

13) Before You Break My Heart

"What's so special about 'Before You Break My Heart' is the chorus sample is me singing that as a little girl. I was in the studio with Mike Sabath and Pablo Bowman and I was showing them childhood videos. One of them was me singing that song, and then we wrote a whole song around it. So I'm really proud of that one."

14) Silent Disco

"'Silent Disco' is one of my favourite songs. For me, it was like, what would I want as an ultimate love song. If I ever got married, what would I envision? That's why you hear that chorus beginning as if the doors are opening and it still has that kind of old school disco element. I think it's a perfect last song for the album."

Silent Disco

How do I listen to JADE's Making The Album episode?

Download the free Global Player app and subscribe to Making The Album via this link to listen to JADE's episode in full. You can also play JADE's episode on Spotify, Apple and all platforms. And if you want to watch the interview, you can head to the Capital Buzz YouTube channel or Global Player.

To find out who will be on the podcast next, follow Capital Buzz on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Watch more episodes of Making The Album here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Fans have been speculating that Jade's 'Natural at Disaster' was written about Jesy Nelson

Are Jade's 'Natural at Disaster' lyrics about Jesy Nelson? Here's what Jade's said about the song
Jade penned 'Unconditional' for her mum

Jade explains 'Unconditional' lyrics and meaning written for her mum

How to get tickets to The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour plus added dates

The Weeknd extends After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour - Dates, venues, tickets, presale & more
Sabrina Carpenter advocates for trans rights in MTV VMAs performance and speech

Sabrina Carpenter advocates for trans rights in MTV VMAs performance and speech

Who performed at the 2025 MTV VMAs? Every artist on the lineup and what they sang

Who performed at the 2025 MTV VMAs? Every artist and what they sang

Hot On Capital

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot shocking Benito easter egg ahead of final episode

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot shocking Benito easter egg ahead of final episode

TV & Film

MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47

MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47

TV & Film

Nina Dobrev reveals shocking pay dispute that led her to quit The Vampire Diaries

Nina Dobrev reveals she quit Vampire Diaries over being paid less than her male co-stars

TV & Film

Yasmin and Jamie sat together and in the garden.

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie still together?

Love Island

Yasmin speaks out after reportedly cheating on Jamie with Freddie

Have Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie split? Freddie Fraser rumours explained

Love Island

Get involved with Kem Cetinay's 24-Hour Padel Challenge

Get involved with Kem Cetinay's 24-Hour Padel Challenge

Kem Cetinay set to take on non-stop 24-hour padel challenge in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise

Kem Cetinay set to take on non-stop 24-hour padel challenge in aid of Make Some Noise

Princess Andre pictured on her TV show and at the NTA awards.

Princess Andre addresses possibility of 'The Princess Diaries' season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty author reveals season 3 episode 11 ending will "surprise" fans

The Summer I Turned Pretty author reveals season 3 episode 11 ending will "surprise" fans

TV & Film

Molly Mae dedicated her first win NTA to Rob Burrows

Molly-Mae praised for dedicating NTA to Rob Burrows amid backlash

Cast of MAFS UK 2025 promo image.

MAFS UK makes major change to stag and hen dos for 2025

TV & Film

The Summer I Turned Pretty completely changes Conrad's letters to Belly from the books

The Summer I Turned Pretty completely changes Conrad's letters to Belly from the books

TV & Film

Who plays Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Fernando Cattori's age, height and movie roles

Who plays Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Fernando Cattori's age, height and movie roles

TV & Film

How Conrad's letters to Belly in Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty are different in the books

Read all five of Conrad's letters to Belly in Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty books

TV & Film

Love Island's Shakira in an interview with Capital [left]. Shakira and Harry at a wedding [right].

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira on becoming Harry's girlfriend and plans to live together

Love Island

Jenna Ortega tried to make Wednesday and Tyler's scenes less "sexually charged" in season 2

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Hunter Doohan tried to make their scenes less "sexually charged"

TV & Film

MAFS UK experts Mel, Paul and Charlene

When does MAFS UK start in 2025? Start date confirmed

TV & Film

Lucinda and Tyrique are the first UK islanders to be confirmed for Love Island Games 2025

Love Island Games 2025 cast and which season they're from revealed

Love Island

When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

TV & Film

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 10 release time

Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 comes out

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles