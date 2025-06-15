Jade makes her Capital's Summertime Ball solo debut with epic Little Mix medley

By Capital FM

JADE is officially the popstar of our dreams.

Ladies and gentlemen, theys and thems, JADE has officially made her Summertime Ball debut as a solo artist. On top of that, she sang a medley of Little Mix's biggest hits bringing all 80,000 guests in Wembley Stadium to their feet.

It's safe to say that JADE has nailed every single aspect of her solo career so far. After putting out the thrilling 'Angel of My Dreams' last July, JADE has consistently wowed us with every song she's released. 'Fantasy', 'IT Girl' and 'FUFN' all prove that she is one of the most exciting artists in pop right now.

Ahead of her debut album THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!, JADE opened Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 and her setlist was iconique.

What songs did JADE sing at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025?

JADE's Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

'FUFN'

'Shout Out to My Ex' / 'Sweet Melody'

'Angel of My Dreams'

As well as singing her hit singles 'FUFN' and 'Angel of My Dreams', JADE paid tribute to her Little Mix roots by giving us a medley of Little Mix's 'Shout Out to My Ex' and 'Sweet Melody' complete with choreo and epic live vocals.

Before performing 'Angel of My Dreams', JADE also took the time to thank the audience for supporting her as a solo artist.

With JADE's new single 'Plastic Box' coming out Friday June 20th, JADE summer is officially in full swing.

Bring on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!

