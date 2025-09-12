Are Jade's 'Natural at Disaster' lyrics about Jesy Nelson? Here's what Jade's said about the song

Fans have been speculating that Jade's 'Natural at Disaster' was written about Jesy Nelson. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Jade Thirlwall's brutal 'Natural at Disaster' lyrics have been rumoured to be about her ex-bandmate Jesy Nelson, but is that true? Here's everything Jade has said about the 'THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!' track.

One year after launching her solo career, Jade Thirlwall (now known just as JADE), has released her debut solo album 'THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!'

The hype around the album started long before the drop, with tracks like 'Angel Of My Dreams' absolutely blowing fans away. But, now that the entire album is ready for us to enjoy in full, the brutal lyrics of Jade's 'Natural at Disaster' have got everyone talking.

Naturally, fans have speculated who the track is about, with one saying on X: "Who got JADE so p----- off that she wrote natural at disaster?? I need to thank them."

Another said: "Jade dragged Jesy on Natural Disaster BAD." And a third wrote: "natural at disaster is definitely about j*sy."

But is the song about her severed ties with former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson? Here's what Jade's said about the track.

Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson at the Brits in 2017. Picture: Getty

Is Jade's song 'Natural at Disaster' about Jesy Nelson?

While The Guardian's Laura Snapes has written, "Natural at Disaster almost certainly reads former Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson," Jade hasn't actually confirmed this.

Speaking to Capital Buzz, Jade explained that the song is a vocal showcase for her. She said: "There's big vocals in that. What I love about 'Natural at Disaster' is it starts very low. There's the head voice stuff, there's riffs, there's runs, there's big belt.

"You're really getting a bit of everything with that song. So I'm very excited to perform it live."

Her fans are just as excited to see her perform it live too, with one saying on X: "Natural at disaster live is going to be STUNNING."

And another penning: "natural at disaster is so??? ITS GONNA GO OFF AT TOUR."

natural at disaster....is this...about HER — ria ☽̶☾ JADE DAY (@bbgunangel) September 12, 2025

11. Natural at Disaster



THIS IS GORGEOUS! It's very LM5 and I LOOOOVE that about it. Beautiful.#ThatsShowbizBaby — THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! (@KoskasOwl) September 12, 2025

natural at disaster is really a standout on this album pic.twitter.com/QgMJCeRCWJ — jose🛸 (@satvrnojose) September 12, 2025

What does 'Natural at Disaster' mean?

The song's title is Jade playing around with the term 'natural disasters'. She references a person who is just naturally good at causing chaos, drama and... disaster. She sings: Wreaking havoc, everything you do is problematic.

Whether 'Natural at Disaster' is about Jesy or not, the lyrics are pure shade. Jade not only sings, you were all snakes, no ladders but outright sings, I'm pretty sure that you're the devil.

However, Jade refers multiple times to being drawn back to that person who is ultimately no good. She sings: It's like I'm a moth to the toxicity / You reeled me in, I'm addicted to narcissistic qualities.

JADE - 'Natural at Disaster' lyrics

VERSE 1

It's hard to love you when you hate yourself

Can't be there for you without negatively impacting my mental health

Tryna fix you made me break myself

It's like I'm a moth to the toxicity

You reeled me in, I'm addicted to narcissistic qualities

But now your ignorance kinda scares me

(Someone's gotta say it)

CHORUS

'Cause you were all snakes, no ladders

You're happiest when you make me sadder

Tried to help you but it didn't matter

You're a natural at disaster

(Ah) Tryna build a bridgе outta matches

(Ah) But then you breathе out and fire catches

(Ah) Everything you touch turns to ashes

(Ah) You're a natural at disaster

VERSE 2

Wreaking havoc, everything you do is problematic (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Never getting better when you're stuck in your ways forever (Ways forever)

So here's a medal (Ah), you fooled me into thinking I was special

Can't get through to you unless I go down to your level (To your level)

So, on a level, I'm pretty sure that you're the devil

CHORUS

(Ah, oh-oh-oh) 'Cause you were all snakes, no ladders

(Ah, oh-oh-oh) You're happiest when you make me sadder

(Ah, oh-oh-oh) Tried to help you but it didn't matter

(Ah) You're a natural at disaster

(Ah, oh-oh-oh) Tryna build a bridge outta matches (Oh)

(Ah, oh-oh-oh) But then you breathe out and fire catches

(Ah, oh-oh-oh) Everything you touch turns to ashes

(Ah)

BRIDGE

Well done you for raining on every parade till it turns black and blue (Black and blue)

It's just what you do (You're a natural at disaster)

And well done me for letting you step over every single boundary (Hey)

Does that make me weak? (Does that make me weak?)

OUTRO

It's hard to love you when you hate yourself

Can't be there for you without negatively impacting my mental health

