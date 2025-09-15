Jade explains surprising hidden meaning behind 'Glitch' lyrics

Jade's debut solo album 'THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY' has certainly left a lasting mark on the industry.

With commentary tracks like 'Angel Of My Dreams', sex-positive bangers like 'Lip Service' and tear-jerker bops like 'Unconditional', it's a legendary debut.

While songs such as, 'Natural at Disaster' and 'Midnight Cowboy', have some easy to decode lyrics, 'Glitch' has lyrics that hold a completely hidden meaning.

Some Jade stans might have already figured it out, and once you know it the lyrics make so much sense. So, here's what Jade revealed about her 'Glitch' lyrics.

Jade has lifted the lid on her 'THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY' track
Jade has lifted the lid on her 'THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY' track. Picture: Getty

Who are JADE's 'Glitch' lyrics about?

In the song Jade sings, Why don't you leave, leave me alone?, but the 'you' in the song isn't a person, it's actually a reference to the anxiety-induced eye tic that she developed.

Speaking on Capital Buzz's Making The Album podcast, she said: "[Glitch] stemmed from my eye tic that I have. All my life, I've had different twitches or tics, and, through various traumas, I grew an eye one.

"And so the song 'Glitch' actually stemmed from me wishing that I didn't have that tic."

However she explained: "But then it evolved into being more about just anxiety and battling your inner demons."

Holding her eyes open - as she said her tic sets off when she's conscious of it - she said: "Now you know that, you'll hear in the lyrics I'm actually specifying my tic."

And, she's not wrong. In the lyrics she sings, You keep showin' up uninvited... Get out of my head, get out of my f------ skin, a direct reference to the tic that literally lives under her skin.

JADE - 'Glitch' lyrics

VERSE ONE

Bein' here with you is like a prison
How you keep on killing my ambition?
Went for my defensive mechanism
To hijackin' all my decisions
Only thing you know is demolition
You are not included in the vision
What's it gonna take for you to listen?

PRE-CHORUS

Why don't you leave, leave me alone?
'Cause I need, need time to grow
But you keep, keep showing up uninvited

CHORUS

You're just a glitch
Get out of my head, get out of my f------ skin
You're telling me lies, telling me how it is
Sick of you talking to me like I'm your b----
When I'm that b----

POST-CHORUS

You're just a gli—, gli—
Out of my f------ ski—, gli—
Want, want, wi—, wi—
Me like I'm your bi—, bi—
You're just a—

VERSE TWO

Hittin' likе you're fan, it's an obsession (Oh)
Always got me feeling likе I'm less than (Oh)
Focusin' on every imperfection (No)
Middle finger to my reflection
I wanna get off this ride (This ride)
Wanna get control back of my life
This ain't right

PRE-CHORUS

Why don't you leave, leave me alone?
'Cause I need, need time to grow
But you keep, keep showin' up uninvited (Uninvited)

CHORUS

You're just a glitch
Get out of my head, get out of my f------ skin
You're telling me lies, telling me how it is
Sick of you talking to me like I'm your b----
When I'm that b---- (Oh, oh)
You're just a glitch (Ooh)
Get out of my head, get out of my f------ skin
I want you to leave, I want you to let me win (Yeah, yeah)
Sick of you talking to me like I'm your b----
When I'm that b----

POST-CHORUS

You're just a gli—, gli—
Out of my f------ ski—, gli—
I want you to—, wi—, wi—
Me like I'm your bi—, bi—
You're just a—

OUTRO

Heart hurts, chest burns
You're the worst part of me
Get off me, if I could
Then I would amputate you

JADE - Glitch (Official Visualiser)

