Jade's boyfriend Jordan Stephens defends her BRITs performance amid backlash. Picture: Getty / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

"Seeing her go into hyper focus mode for performance, it's hot."

Jade's first ever solo BRIT Awards performance seems to be all anyone can talk about and, while most of us were left speechless at the intricacy of the five act rendition of 'Angel Of My Dreams', there has been a small corner of the internet taking issue with it.

One fan, who was sat in the audience at the BRITs, shared their POV of Jade's quick change at the start of her performance. They wrote: "JADE has iconic quick change during BRITs performance."

In the video, which has now amassed over 3.4 million views, Jade is seen falling into a foam pit, jumping out and transforming into her pop star alter ego. However, some people have been in the comments saying this is not a "quick change".

Jade Thirlwall performs at The BRIT Awards 2025. Picture: Getty

But the Queen herself replied in the comments saying: "The haters in these comments [laughing emoji] 20 seconds after the shock of free falling through a trap door into a foam pit (which still hurts), climbing out of it, removing a hair piece, playing a new wig, -"

Basically, the 'IT Girl' singer is asking her haters if they could do all of that any quicker... we'll wait for their answer.

Taking to Instagram stories, Jade's boyfriend and Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens revealed some behind-the-scenes of Jade's BRITs performance and said that she's been going on about doing something with a trap door for "f---ing months".

He wrote: "Everything you saw last night came from Jade's nutty little head. She's uncontrollable. She's been going on about a trap door for f----ing months. Even before she got the Brits call up. Trap door this, trap door that.

Jordan gives some behind-the-scenes of Jade's BRITs performance. Picture: Instagram

"She knew what she wanted to say. She just didn't realise it'd be a three metre free fall on live television. I am obsessed with the dedication she has to her craft. All she wants to do is create moments and rub shoulders with the pop icons that she tirelessly studies.

"Which is happening. BrIT girl sh--. Recognition is always welcome. Especially in this context. But that's not what gets me going. It's watching Jade in her element. On stage. Getting ready for stage. She's a mountain climber. It's sexy af. And I'm buzzin' for her."

Jordan says Jade's creative process is 'hot'

Ahead of Jade's BRITs performance, Jordan spoke to our sister brand Capital Buzz. On how proud he is of Jade, he said: "I adore her, it's been so phenomenal, this particularly, seeing her go into like hyper focus mode for performance, it's hot."

He also revealed that 'Fantasy' is his favourite Jade single, there you have it #JusticeForFantasy.

