Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more. Picture: Getty, Sugarmouse

By Sam Prance

Everything you need to know about Hilary Duff's The Lucky Me Tour in 2026 - from presale codes and ticket prices to venues and support act information.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hey, now! Hey now! This is what dreams are made of. Hilary Duff has announced her first world tour in over 18 years.

Ever since Hilary Duff returned to music in 2025 with 'Mature', fans have been desperate to see her live. Since then, the Disney icon has announced her sixth studio album luck...or something and returned to the stage with her Small Rooms, Big Nerves mini tour. Now, Hilary has revealed that she's heading out on an arena tour later this year.

What are Hilary Duff's The Lucky Me Tour dates, locations, ticket prices and presale codes though? Here's how you can get tickets and everything you need to know including the support acts, setlist details and so much more.

Hilary Duff announces world tour

When do Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour tickets go on sale?

If you're planning to get tickets to see Hilary Duff live on The Lucky Me Tour, there will be several presales starting on Tuesday February 17th as well as the general sale on Friday 20th February. Check out all the on sale details below.

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour General On Sale

UK, US, Canada and Ireland - Feb 20th at 10AM Local

Mexico - Feb 20th at 11AM Local

Australia and New Zealand - Feb 20th at 1PM Local

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

The first presale for Hilary Duff's The Lucky me Tour is the Artist presale. To get tickets in the UK and Ireland, all you have to do is preorder a copy of Hilary's new album luck… or something from her UK/IE store before 2PM GMT on Monday 16th February. Alternatively, you can sign up via her no purchase necessary link.

You will then be sent a presale link and code. If you've already pre-ordered the album, you will automatically be sent your presale link and code.

Fans in the US will have to sign up for the Artist presale via Ticketmaster before 3PM PT on Monday 16th February.

For fans in Australia, there will be a Mastercard presale on Wednesday February 18th at 12PM local time.

When is Hilary Duff's The Lucky Me Tour presale?

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour Artist presale

UK and Ireland - Feb 17th at 10AM local

US and Canada - Feb 18th at 10AM local

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour Mastercard presale

Australia - Feb 18th at 12PM local

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if Hilary announces any more presale details.

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country. Picture: Sugarmouse

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour dates: When is Hilary Duff going on tour?

Hilary Duff is going on tour in 2026! As it stands, Hilary Duff has announced the following dates for her tour:

US Leg

JUN 22 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

JUN 23 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

JUN 25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^

JUN 27 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman *^

JUN 28 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater *^

JUN 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *^

JUL 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *^

JUL 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum *^

JUL 11 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *^

JUL 12 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre *^

JUL 14 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater *^

JUL 15 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre *^

JUL 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

JUL 20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^

JUL 22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *^

JUL 23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *^

JUL 25 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater *^

JUL 26 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *^

JUL 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *^

JUL 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *^

AUG 1 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater *^

AUG 2 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *^

AUG 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *^

AUG 8 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center *^

AUG 9 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann *^

AUG 12 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre *^

AUG 15 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *^

AUG 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater *^

UK and Ireland Leg

SEP 6 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena *

SEP 8 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena Cardiff *

SEP 10 – London, UK – The O2 *

SEP 12 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena *

SEP 13 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro *

Australia and New Zealand Leg

OCT 20 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena *

OCT 22 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre *

OCT 24 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena *

OCT 26 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena *

OCT 29 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena *

Canada leg (2027)

JAN 22 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena &

JAN 26 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome &

JAN 27 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place &

JAN 30 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre &

FEB 2 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum &

FEB 4 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre &

FEB 5 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre &

FEB 7 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre &

Mexico leg (2027)

FEB 12 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

Support Key

* La Roux

& Lauren Spencer Smith

^ Jade LeMac

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour cities: Where will Hilary Duff play?

For the time being, Hilary Duff has announced 47 dates in in seven cities countries for The Lucky Me Tour. In order, she will be performing in the US, Ireland, UK, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and Mexico.

It's currently unclear if she intends to add more shows.

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be? Picture: Getty

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?

As it stands, no information regarding the prices of Hilary Duff's The Lucky Me Tour ticket prices have been revealed and it's unlikely that we'll know anything until the presales begin. However, tickets for Hilary's recent Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour cost between £62.30 to £87.65 so it's possible that The Lucky Me Tour prices will be similar.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any further updates.

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

We won't know the official The Lucky Me Tour setlist until the tour starts on June 22nd but, we imagine that it will be similar to what she's been performing on her Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour. See the most recent setlist below.

Wake Up So Yesterday Roommates Weather for Tennis Metamorphosis Fly My Kind Sparks Future Trippin' With Love Beat of My Heart Someone's Watching Over Me We Don't Talk Why Not Come Clean Mature What Dreams Are Made Of

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour support acts: Who is opening for her?

As mentioned above, La Roux, Lauren Spencer Smith and Jade LeMac will be supporting Hilary Duff on The Lucky Me Tour. Scroll up to see which one of them is supporting the date you intend to go to.

Read more Harry Styles news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.