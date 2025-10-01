Hayley Williams addresses Paramore's future following Taylor York breakup rumours

1 October 2025, 17:00 | Updated: 1 October 2025, 17:31

Hayley Williams opens up about Paramore's future following Taylor York breakup rumours
Hayley Williams opens up about Paramore's future following Taylor York breakup rumours. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Live Nation
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Are Paramore still together? Here's what Hayley Williams has said about the future of the band.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hayley Williams has set the record straight on Paramore's future after rumours that she's broken up with Taylor York.

In July, Hayley Williams shocked fans by surprise releasing 17 songs on her website. Hayley then put out the tracks as singles before compiling them into her third solo album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. In the music, Hayley sings about a devastating breakup. As a result, people began to wonder if she'd split from Paramore guitarist Taylor York.

On top of that, people started to speculate that Paramore had broken up for good and now Hayley has spoken out.

Hayley Williams hilariously reacts to people saying Paramore “sold out”

Talking to the New York Times about the current state of Paramore as a band, Hayley said that the band will never be over: "What are we? What even is Paramore? Paramore is not ever going away. If I woke up tomorrow and hated it, and was like, f--- Paramore: It’s not going away. But I love it. It’s my favourite band."

Hayley then confirmed that they are on a hiatus at the moment: "I think we need breaks."

Hayley also explained that it's up to every member when they next release music: "I don’t get to say, like, ‘Well this is exactly what we’re going to do next.’ Like I’ve been saying my whole career, Paramore’s a band. Like, I don’t get to decide. And it wasn’t time to make another Paramore record."

She added: "I had a lot of s--- to say, so I’ve done what I’ve done for myself."

Are Paramore still together?
Are Paramore still together? Picture: Getty

Speaking further about solo music, Hayley explained: “I’m finally willing to let that happen, and it’s okay that it’s me by myself and not Paramore right now. Paramore will always have its time, because it’s just what we do. We cycle back in and out of it; resent it one minute, we want to wear matching clothes in the next minute.”

As it stands, Hayley has not spoken about the status of her relationship with Taylor York.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Joe Locke on Heartstopper ending and his hilarious Agatha All Along prank story

Joe Locke On 'Heartstopper' Ending And His Hilarious 'Agatha' Prank Story | What The Deck?

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Lola Young announces break from performing amid health scare

Lola Young cancels upcoming performances and tour dates amid health scare

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks: Song titles, theories and collaboration predictions

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship highlights through the years

How Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship began and their best moments so far

Doja Cat accused of using autopen on signed copies of her new album Vie

Doja Cat accused of using autopen on signed copies of her new album Vie

Lola Young confirms she's OK after collapsing on stage at festival

Lola Young confirms she's "doing OK" after collapsing on stage at festival

Hot On Capital

Divarni MAFS promo image and pictured smiling.

Meet MAFS UK’s Divarni - Age, job, child and every TV show he's been on

TV & Film

Julia-Ruth's MAFS promo image and a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK bride Julia-Ruth - Age, job, where she's from, reality TV past and family explained

TV & Film

Julia-Ruth and Divarni MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together?

TV & Film

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

TV & Film

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex' claims they were dating while he was on the show

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex' claims they were dating while he was on the show

TV & Film

A surprising Love Island couple have split after whirlwind romance

Surprising Love Island couple split after whirlwind romance

Love Island

Selena Gomez made a sweet tribute to her new husband in her wedding dress

Selena Gomez reveals the cutest wedding dress detail dedicated to husband Benny Blanco

MAFS UK's Dean has responded to Sarah's 'fat shaming' Care Bear comment

MAFS UK's Dean responds to Sarah's 'fat shaming' Care Bear comment

TV & Film

Meet Mel, Charlene and Paul from MAFS UK

Who are the Married At First Sight UK experts?

TV & Film

Leigh [left] and Leah [right] married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Leah and Leigh still together?

TV & Film

Kem Cetinay is playing padel for 24 hours for Make Some Noise

Find your nearest padel location!

Events

An argument between Keye and Steven was teased in episode 8

What happened between MAFS UK's Steven and Keye?

TV & Film

Grace and Ashley married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley still together?

TV & Film

The Married At First Sight UK cast have moved into their apartments in London

Where are the MAFS UK apartments?

TV & Film

What does October 1st mean on TikTok? The relationship trend explained

TikTok October 1st meaning: The viral trend explained

Internet

Dean and Sarah met on Married at First Sight UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together?

TV & Film

Married at First Sight UK bride Leigh has shared some surprising behind-the-scenes videos

MAFS UK's Leigh shares shocking videos from honeymoon with Leah

TV & Film

Who were Selena Gomez's bridesmaids? Inside her wedding bridal party

Who were Selena Gomez's bridesmaids? Inside her wedding bridal party

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran both gave speeches at Selena and Benny's wedding

Taylor Swift gave emotional speech at Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles