Hayley Williams addresses Paramore's future following Taylor York breakup rumours

By Sam Prance

Are Paramore still together? Here's what Hayley Williams has said about the future of the band.

Hayley Williams has set the record straight on Paramore's future after rumours that she's broken up with Taylor York.

In July, Hayley Williams shocked fans by surprise releasing 17 songs on her website. Hayley then put out the tracks as singles before compiling them into her third solo album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. In the music, Hayley sings about a devastating breakup. As a result, people began to wonder if she'd split from Paramore guitarist Taylor York.

On top of that, people started to speculate that Paramore had broken up for good and now Hayley has spoken out.

Talking to the New York Times about the current state of Paramore as a band, Hayley said that the band will never be over: "What are we? What even is Paramore? Paramore is not ever going away. If I woke up tomorrow and hated it, and was like, f--- Paramore: It’s not going away. But I love it. It’s my favourite band."

Hayley then confirmed that they are on a hiatus at the moment: "I think we need breaks."

Hayley also explained that it's up to every member when they next release music: "I don’t get to say, like, ‘Well this is exactly what we’re going to do next.’ Like I’ve been saying my whole career, Paramore’s a band. Like, I don’t get to decide. And it wasn’t time to make another Paramore record."

She added: "I had a lot of s--- to say, so I’ve done what I’ve done for myself."

Speaking further about solo music, Hayley explained: “I’m finally willing to let that happen, and it’s okay that it’s me by myself and not Paramore right now. Paramore will always have its time, because it’s just what we do. We cycle back in and out of it; resent it one minute, we want to wear matching clothes in the next minute.”

As it stands, Hayley has not spoken about the status of her relationship with Taylor York.

