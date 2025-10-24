Are Hayley Williams' 'Good Ol' Days' lyrics about Taylor York? The real meaning explained

Are Hayley Williams' 'Good Ol' Days' lyrics about Taylor York? The real meaning explained. Picture: Getty

By Sam Prance

Hayley Williams appears to address her split from her Paramore bandmate Taylor York in her 'Good Ol' Days' lyrics and fans think they could be back together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paramore fans assemble! Hayley Williams has put out a new song and her 'Good Ol' Days' lyrics are making fans sob.

Earlier this year, Hayley Williams shocked fans by surprise releasing new solo music on her website. Hayley later put the songs together to form her third album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party and the project left fans wondering if Paramore had broken up. The lyrics appear to confirm that Hayley has split from band-member Taylor York.

Now, Hayley has dropped another new solo song and the lyrics seem to address breaking up with Taylor head on.

Hayley Williams - Good Ol' Days (Official Visualizer)

In 'Good Ol' Days', Hayley reminisces on a past relationship. Hayley wonders if she and her ex could make things work again: Should we go back? Stay friends? / Keep all the benefits? / We could sneak around like we're on tour / Even if that's all you want me for, for / You could call me Miss Paramour.

Hayley then gets candid about wanting him back by adding: 'Cause I miss you like I miss the rage / Like I miss rеal ink on a page / Who knew, who knew my baby / Who knеw the hard times were the good ol' days? / 'Cause I miss you, miss kissing your face / Blissin' out to music we made.

Based on Hayley, referencing 'Hard Times' and writing music with her ex, people are convinced the song is about Taylor but fans are now wondering if the couple are back together.

One fan tweeted: "taylor york and hayley williams are still together. mark my words"

taylor york and hayley williams are still together



mark my words https://t.co/2wEMsrTVbk — brooke (@brookeshupe69) October 24, 2025

Are Hayley Williams and Taylor York back together?

As it stands, neither Hayley nor Taylor have commented on the current status of their relationship but Hayley's 'Good Ol' Days' lyrics imply that they're not dating at the moment. Hayley sings: I just want to love ya, but you won't let me.

As for Paramore, Hayley recently told The New York Times: "Paramore is not ever going away. If I woke up tomorrow and hated it, and was like, f--- Paramore: It’s not going away. But I love it. It’s my favourite band."

She added: "I think we need breaks. And it wasn’t time to make another Paramore record."

Hayley Williams - 'Good Ol' Days' lyrics

VERSE 1

Desire, tidal wave, I can't tame it

I'm not a water bender, can't change it

I'm thinking maybe I need a surfboard (Surfboard)

Just gotta ride it out, get it all out

When you're not mine, am I allowed?

When I was a secret, you kept me

Skinny divorcé, do you regret me?

I'm thinking maybe

Should we go back? Stay friends?

Keep all the benefits?

PRE-CHORUS

We could sneak around like we're on tour

Even if that's all you want me for, for

You could call me Miss Paramour

CHORUS

'Cause I miss you like I miss the rage

Like I miss rеal ink on a page

Who knew, who knew my baby

Who knеw the hard times were the good ol' days?

'Cause I miss you, miss kissing your face

Blissin' out to music we made

Who knew, who knew my baby

Who knew the hard times were the good ol' days?

VERSE 2

Have to get it out of my system

Don't like songs about you, don't listen

If I'm being honest, I'm almost done

Not easy letting go of the one

I'm not Stevie, I won't hex ya

But my voice may surely vex ya

For that, I'm sorry (Sorry)

I just want to love ya, but you won't let me

CHORUS

'Cause I miss you like I miss the rage

Like I miss real ink on a page

Who knew, who knew my baby

Who knew the hard times were the good ol' days? (I miss you, oh, I do)

'Cause I miss you, miss kissing your face

Blissin' out to music we made

Who knew, who knew my baby

Who knew the hard times were the good ol' days?

INTERLUDE

You are so tacky

I think that's why I love you so much

I just had to call you first on my new phone

I love you, y'all have a blast, bye

BRIDGE

Secret love

Secret love

Secret love

Love, ah

What's in a name? (Secret love)

What's in a name? (Secret love)

What's in a name? Mm (Secret love)

What's in a name?

What's in a name (Love, ah)

Fate's got a funny way, baby

CHORUS

'Cause I miss you like I miss the rage (Secret love, secret love)

Like I miss real ink on a page (Secret love)

Who knew, who knew my baby (Love)

Who knew the hard times were the good ol' days?

'Cause I miss you, miss kissing your face (I miss you, oh, I do; Secret love, secret love)

Blissin' out to music we made (Secret love)

Who knew, who knew my baby (Love)

Who knew the hard times were the good ol' days?

OUTRO

Secret love

Secret love

Secret love

Love, ah

Secret love

Secret love

Secret love

Love

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Zara Larsson Breaks Down Every Song On 'Midnight Sun' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.