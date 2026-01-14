Harry Styles shares first snippet of new music 'We Belong Together' with fans

Harry Styles shares first snippet of new music called 'We Belong Together' with fans. Picture: Getty

By Sam Prance

Is Harry Styles' new single called 'We Belong Together'? Listen to a snippet of the song below.

It's official. Harry Styles is back and he has just messaged a snippet of brand new music directly to his fans via text.

On December 27th 2025, Harry Styles sent fans into meltdown by surprise releasing an eight and a half minute film to his YouTube account. In 'Forever, Forever', Harry's fans can be seen getting ready to watch him in concert. The video then cuts to Harry performing his own piano composition. It closes with the words: 'WE BELONG TOGETHER'.

Since then, Harry has remained mysterious but he launched a new website called 'WE BELONG TOGETHER' earlier this week and rumours of 2026 shows have spread. Now, Harry's actually dropped a clip of new music.

Harry Styles "We Belong Together" Posters Begin To Appear In Milan. Picture: Getty

On January 14th, Harry Styles fans who are signed up to his HSHQ account received a surprise text. The message in question is a voicenote with no further information. In the exclusive audio clip, Harry appears to sing the words "We belong together" acoustically. You can listen to the snippet in question below.

As a result, fans are convinced that Harry's new single is called 'We Belong Together' and the voicenote is a snippet of his new song. If so, it's possible that 'We Belong Together' is the lead single from Harry's highly anticipated new album.

Reacting on X / Twitter, one fan wrote: "THE SCREAM I LET OUT ITS HAPPENING."

Another added: "when we needed harry styles the most he came back."

when we needed harry styles the most he came back https://t.co/a1ZR6y0Gqp — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) January 14, 2026

As it stands, Harry is yet to reveal anything else about his new era but 'We Belong Together' posters have appeared all around the world. There are also rumours that Harry is about to announce new live tour dates with a potential residency at Madison Square Garden in New York. However, nothing official has been confirmed.

