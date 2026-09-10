How to get Harry Styles' £20 Unpredictable Fun tickets for his Together, Together Tour

How to get Harry Styles' £20 Unpredictable Fun tickets for his Together, Together Tour. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, JMEnternational/Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles is selling £20 / $20 tickets for his Together, Together Tour dates in 2027.

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Want to see Harry Styles on tour in 2027 for a fraction of the price? You can sign up for Unpredictable Fun tickets.

Harry Styles is no stranger to offering fans cheaper way of seeing him live. To celebrate the release of his Number 1 album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, Harry did a one-off concert in Manchester where every ticket was just £20 each. The move echoed Olivia Rodrigo who famously sells special £20 Silver Star tickets for her shows.

Now, Harry is getting in on the £20 ticket action again with Unpredictable Fun tickets for his new Together, Together Tour dates in 2027. How do you get Unpredictable Fun tickets though? Scroll down for all the essential information.

When do Harry Styles' Unpredictable Fun tickets go on sale? Picture: Anthony Pham/Getty Images for HS

When do Harry Styles' Unpredictable Fun tickets go on sale?

Harry Styles is yet to confirm when his Unpredictable Fun tickets will go on sale. Via his official HSHQ page, he wrote: "A limited number of $20 tickets will begin to roll out for 2027 shows. More details will follow soon".

Based on how Olivia Rodrigo sold her Silver Star tickets, we imagine that Harry's tickets will go on sale after the initial presale and general sale take place for his 2027 dates on 15th, 16th and 17th of September.

Make sure to follow @HSHQ on Instagram and sign up to Harry's mailing list so that you receive sign up information as soon as it drops.

When do Harry Styles' Unpredictable Fun tickets go on sale? Picture: @HSHQ via Instagram

Where are Harry Styles' Unpredictable Fun tickets?

Based on their name, it appears that Harry Styles' Unpredictable Fun tickets could be anywhere in the venue you buy them for. If it's the same process as Olivia's Silver Star tickets, fans who get Unpredictable Fun Tickets won't know where they're sat until they pick up their tickets from the venue box office on the night of their show.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more Harry Styles news here:

WATCH: Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

“Be ready to dance”: Harry Styles on album inspiration and how fans should prepare for tour | Capial

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