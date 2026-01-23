How to WIN Harry Styles Together Together tour tickets on Capital

23 January 2026, 11:05

How to WIN Harry Styles tour tickets with Capital
How to WIN Harry Styles tour tickets with Capital. Picture: Press
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Fancy being one of the first fans in the world to get Harry Styles tickets? Here's how to win by listening to Capital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Already stressed about the Harry Styles Together Together Tour ticket war? Don't worry, we've got you covered right here at Capital. Fancy winning some free tickets? Oh go on then...

ICYMI, Harry Styles is back with his brand new single 'Aperture' and his upcoming album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Ocasionally., is just over one month away. As if that wasn't enough, he's also just announced a huge 50-date residency tour across seven cities for 2026.

Presales and general sales have now been announced but before they kick off, we've got a very special opportunity for our listeners to be one of the first in the world (!) to get their hands on Harry tickets.

Wanna know how? Here's all the details.

Watch Harry Styles' interview with Capital Breakfast on Global Player or on Capital's YouTube right now.

Click the image to watch Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast
Click the image to watch Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital

THREE pairs of Harry Styles tickets will be up for grabs on Friday January 23rd

That's right, Capital's Kemi Rodgers, Aimee Vivian and Will Manning will each be giving away one pair of tickets during their shows today for Harry's show on Wednesday June 17th at Wembley Stadium so make sure you're locked in to Capital throughout the day to find out how to win.

Kemi will be on air from 10 AM and will be giving away one pair of tickets.

Aimee will be on air from 1 PM and she'll have another one pair of tickets to give to one lucky listener.

And Will will be on air from 4 PM where (you guessed it!) he's got another pair of Together Together tour tickets.

Find all the details and how to win right here: Harry Styles Winning Weekend—Terms & Conditions

Win tickets to Harry Styles Together Together Tour in London with Capital
Win tickets to Harry Styles Together Together Tour in London with Capital. Picture: Harry Styles

Read more about Harry Styles here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.'
Harry Styles Together Together Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Harry Styles Together Together Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more
Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news
EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together, Together Tour

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together Together Tour

The real meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics explained

The real meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics explained

Hot On Capital

RAYE 'This Music May Contain Hope': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

RAYE 'This Music May Contain Hope': Release date, tracklist, collabs, vinyl variants and news
Cruz Beckham has 'liked' some memes about his mum 'hijacking' Brooklyn's first dance with his wife

Cruz Beckham hilariously responds to mum Victoria Beckham’s wedding dance memes

Harry Styles Aperture release time: Here's what time his new song comes out in your country

Here's exactly what time Harry Styles' new song Aperture comes out in your country

BRIT Awards 2026 nominations revealed

BRIT Awards 2026 nominations and how to vote

Percy Jackson season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Disney+ show

Percy Jackson season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Disney+ show

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Love Island

Liam Reardon posing and pictured with ex-girlfriend Millie Court.

Love Island’s Liam Reardon cryptically responds to rumours he's an All Stars bombshell

Love Island

Nicola Peltz's with her dad Nelson and husband Brooklyn, then pictured with brother Will.

Inside Nicola Peltz’s famous family from her billionaire parents to her brothers & sister

David Beckham speaks out on social media 'mistakes' amid Brooklyn drama

David Beckham speaks out after Brooklyn Beckham's damning statement

Maya Jama walking into the All Stars villa and the entrance of the villa.

What nights is Love Island All Stars on? ITV unveil new schedule after filming delay

Love Island

Louis Tomlinson asks fans for support to "cut through the noise" ahead of new album

Louis Tomlinson asks fans for support to "cut through the noise" ahead of new album

Meghan Trainor welcomes third baby with husband Daryl Sabara after 'secret' pregnancy

Meghan Trainor announces birth of third baby with husband Daryl Sabara

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Love Island

AJ Bunker's All Stars promo image and pictured at a fight.

Inside Love Island All Stars' AJ's boxing career

Love Island

Harry Styles' song 'Aperture' drops on Friday 23rd January

Harry Styles announces 'Aperture' as first single from 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally'
Love Island All Stars fans are divided over Whitney and Jack as a couple

Love Island's Whitney accused of 'using' Jack as their relationship divides viewers

Love Island

Victoria Beckham "devastated" by Brooklyn Beckham wedding dance memes after his shocking statement

Victoria Beckham "devastated" by Brooklyn Beckham wedding dance memes after his shocking statement
Shakira Khan's Love Island promo image and a screenshot from her TIkTok video.

Love Island favourite reveals shocking filming secret and calls out All Stars backlash

Love Island

Love Island's Charlie and Scott set for row on All Stars

Love Island first look sees Scott and Charlie row rock the villa

Love Island

Heated Rivalry's François Arnaud speaks out against hate after Connor Storie dating rumours

Heated Rivalry's François Arnaud speaks out against hate after Connor Storrie dating rumours

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae