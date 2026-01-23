How to WIN Harry Styles Together Together tour tickets on Capital

How to WIN Harry Styles tour tickets with Capital. Picture: Press

By Katie Louise Smith

Fancy being one of the first fans in the world to get Harry Styles tickets? Here's how to win by listening to Capital.

Already stressed about the Harry Styles Together Together Tour ticket war? Don't worry, we've got you covered right here at Capital. Fancy winning some free tickets? Oh go on then...

ICYMI, Harry Styles is back with his brand new single 'Aperture' and his upcoming album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Ocasionally., is just over one month away. As if that wasn't enough, he's also just announced a huge 50-date residency tour across seven cities for 2026.

Presales and general sales have now been announced but before they kick off, we've got a very special opportunity for our listeners to be one of the first in the world (!) to get their hands on Harry tickets.

Wanna know how? Here's all the details.

THREE pairs of Harry Styles tickets will be up for grabs on Friday January 23rd

That's right, Capital's Kemi Rodgers, Aimee Vivian and Will Manning will each be giving away one pair of tickets during their shows today for Harry's show on Wednesday June 17th at Wembley Stadium so make sure you're locked in to Capital throughout the day to find out how to win.

Kemi will be on air from 10 AM and will be giving away one pair of tickets.

Aimee will be on air from 1 PM and she'll have another one pair of tickets to give to one lucky listener.

And Will will be on air from 4 PM where (you guessed it!) he's got another pair of Together Together tour tickets.

Win tickets to Harry Styles Together Together Tour in London with Capital. Picture: Harry Styles

