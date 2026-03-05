Harry Styles explains why he’s playing residencies instead of a world tour

Harry Styles explains why he’s playing residencies instead of a world tour. Picture: Getty & Netflix

By Lily Bell

Harry Styles has revealed that his wider team played a huge role in the decision.

Before blessing us with his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, Harry Styles has candidly explained why he’s opted for residencies instead of a traditional world tour for Together, Together.

After a three year hiatus, Harry has decided to approach touring differently. Starting in May, he will perform residencies in six major cities, with iconic venues like London's Wembley Stadium and New York's Madison Square Garden on the list.

Harry's last tour, Love On Tour, lasted an incredible 22 months and saw him perform 169 shows worldwide. It also included two residencies.

Coming off one of the highest-grossing tours of all time, Harry has revealed that he hopes the residency tour format will allow him to “stay in his life.”

Harry Styles last tour lasted nearly two years. Picture: Getty

In a sit-down interview with Zane Lowe and Apple Music, Harry explained why he chose a residency tour over the demands of an intense, back-to-back world tour.

"I think it makes the show better. I think you can build something that doesn’t have to travel every night. I think the show itself is better."

Harry added that the residency allows him to “stay in his life", saying: "I think there's something in this that allows me to like stay in my life while I'm doing it. And therefore allows me to take care of myself better, which I think makes me better at doing the thing.”

Reflecting on world touring, Harry admitted he’s still open to the idea. He's not saying he’ll “never travel again", but he’s interested in exploring what it might look like to do it differently.

Harry Styles spoke to Zane Lowe about his decision to move away from world touring. Picture: YouTube

Harry also revealed the band dynamic has naturally changed, with many members having their own families or responsibilities back home, so a residency tour benefits them all.

"People in my band have families now and kids, and some aspects of that too. It’s really important to me that they’re on the road, that I would love to have them.

"I don’t want to make it near impossible for them to be able to come do that with me.”

