Harry Styles explains why he’s playing residencies instead of a world tour

5 March 2026, 12:26 | Updated: 5 March 2026, 12:30

Harry Styles pictured at The BRIT Awards and promo image for Netflix.
Harry Styles explains why he’s playing residencies instead of a world tour. Picture: Getty & Netflix

By Lily Bell

Harry Styles has revealed that his wider team played a huge role in the decision.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Before blessing us with his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, Harry Styles has candidly explained why he’s opted for residencies instead of a traditional world tour for Together, Together.

After a three year hiatus, Harry has decided to approach touring differently. Starting in May, he will perform residencies in six major cities, with iconic venues like London's Wembley Stadium and New York's Madison Square Garden on the list.

Harry's last tour, Love On Tour, lasted an incredible 22 months and saw him perform 169 shows worldwide. It also included two residencies.

Coming off one of the highest-grossing tours of all time, Harry has revealed that he hopes the residency tour format will allow him to “stay in his life.”

Harry Styles pictured performing.
Harry Styles last tour lasted nearly two years. Picture: Getty

In a sit-down interview with Zane Lowe and Apple Music, Harry explained why he chose a residency tour over the demands of an intense, back-to-back world tour.

"I think it makes the show better. I think you can build something that doesn’t have to travel every night. I think the show itself is better."

Harry added that the residency allows him to “stay in his life", saying: "I think there's something in this that allows me to like stay in my life while I'm doing it. And therefore allows me to take care of myself better, which I think makes me better at doing the thing.”

Reflecting on world touring, Harry admitted he’s still open to the idea. He's not saying he’ll “never travel again", but he’s interested in exploring what it might look like to do it differently.

Harry Styles pictured during his chat with Zane Lowe.
Harry Styles spoke to Zane Lowe about his decision to move away from world touring. Picture: YouTube

Harry also revealed the band dynamic has naturally changed, with many members having their own families or responsibilities back home, so a residency tour benefits them all.

"People in my band have families now and kids, and some aspects of that too. It’s really important to me that they’re on the road, that I would love to have them.

"I don’t want to make it near impossible for them to be able to come do that with me.”

Read more about Harry Styles here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

What time does Harry Styles new album come out? Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally release time revealed

Here's exactly what time Harry Styles' album Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally comes out
Harry Styles opens up about Liam Payne's death for the first time

Harry Styles opens up about grieving Liam Payne's death for the first time

Harry Styles pictured at The BRIT Awards 2026 and performing on tour.

Harry Styles pop up store locations and opening times

Selena Gomez reveals unreleased song Taylor Swift wrote about her

Taylor Swift's unreleased 'Family' song about Selena Gomez has finally been revealed

Selena Gomez confirms Taylor Swift's Dorothea lyrics are about her

Selena Gomez reveals Taylor Swift's Dorothea lyrics are about her

Hot On Capital

MAFS Australia's Stephanie Marshall promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Stephanie's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

TV & Film

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell confirms Eloise's season will be 'different' from book

Bridgerton showrunner confirms Eloise's season will be 'different' from the book

TV & Film

Love Island's Lucinda addresses whether she was bullied on All Stars

Love Island's Lucinda says she was bullied on All Stars

Love Island

Ryan Murphy's Love Story slammed by JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg

Ryan Murphy's Love Story slammed by JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg

TV & Film

Love Island's Jessy speaks on Tommy relationship

Exclusive: Love Island's Jessy reveals status of Tommy relationship after the villa

Love Island

Soccer Aid logo and Jordan North 2026 Soccer Aid promo image.

Jordan North joins star-studded Soccer Aid 2026 line-up

Penelope and Colin promo image and Queen Charlotte promo image.

Bridgerton boss confirms more spin-offs are 'coming soon'

TV & Film

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Harry Styles' One Night In Manchester will be a camera-free event

Harry Styles praised for banning cameras and recording devices at Manchester concert

Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

Harry Styles One Night In Manchester release date, time and how to watch on Netflix

Harry Styles One Night In Manchester release date, time and how to watch on Netflix

Bella Kay is March’s Capital Buzz Artist

Bella Kay is March’s Capital Buzz Artist

Love Island’s Toni and Cach split rumours explained

Love Island’s Toni and Cach split rumours explained

Love Island

MAFS UK's Keye pictured on MAFS and posing.

MAFS UK's Keye shares how he 'fell into a depression' after filming

TV & Film

Sombr's BRITs performance leaves viewers confused after shocking interruption

Sombr's BRITs performance leaves viewers confused after he was pushed off stage

Rosalía performs with Bjork at The BRIT Awards 2026

Rosalía delivers epic performance of 'Berghain' with Björk at The BRIT Awards 2026

BRIT Awards 2026 nominations revealed

BRIT Awards 2026 nominations and winners

Harry Styles performing 'Aperture' live for the first time

Harry Styles performs 'Aperture' for the first time opening The BRIT Awards 2026

Harry Styles arrives at The BRIT Awards

Harry Styles makes his first BRITs red carpet appearance in three years

Rosé, JADE, Harry Styles and Rosalía on the BRIT Awards 2026 red carpet

Harry Styles, Rosalía, JADE, Lola Young & more on The BRITs 2026 red carpet

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae