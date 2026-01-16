How to get presale access to Harry Styles' 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.' tour

How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Picture: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Valentino, Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Is Harry Styles going on tour in 2026? You can already sign up for a Harry Styles tour presale code.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles has released tour presale details after announcing his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

On January 15th, Harry Styles broke the internet after finally unveiling the artwork, title and release date of his fourth studio album: Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Executive produced by Harry's close friend and collaborator Kid Harpoon, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. is 12 tracks long and it marks Harry's first release since 2022.

Ahead of Harry's album announcement, rumours started swirling that he's going on tour in 2026. Now, the 31-year-old has confirmed that new shows are officially in the works. If that weren't enough, you can already sign up for presale access to Harry's tour in support of his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Find out how to sign up for Harry's tour presale, when he's going on tour and everything we know so far below.

What is Harry Styles' tour presale code?

What is Harry Styles' tour presale code? Picture: Getty

How to access Harry Styles's tour presale

Harry Styles is giving fans, who preorder his new album, presale access to his new tour. A pop up on his UK store now states: "By pre-ordering Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. you will receive presale access to future live dates".

It also states: "More information will be sent out once live dates are announced and the preorder for access window has closed. To preorder Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, simply visit Harry's website: here.

You don't have to preorder Harry's album either. There is also a no purchase necessary link. All you have to do is provide your name, email, country and city and accept the terms and conditions to sign up.

Make sure to preorder Harry's album or complete his no purchase necessary form to get presale access.

i just pre ordered the new harry album and it says this after purchasing omg it’s real he’s gonna tour this year . #harrystyles pic.twitter.com/aMkUOe0rrM — clara 🐾🤍 (@WEALM0STBROKEUP) January 15, 2026

When is Harry Style's tour presale?

Until Harry officially announces a tour, we won't know when tickets go on presale. However, we would encourage you to sign up for Harry's presale now so that you have the best chance of getting tickets when they go on sale.

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet but Billboard have reported that Harry is launching a tour soon. They've said: "a world tour – with several dates at London’s Wembley Stadium – could be on the cards for this summer".

Page Six have also reported that Harry is doing a 2026 residency at Madison Square Garden in New York.

If so, we imagine Harry's presale will happen in the coming weeks.

Where is Harry Styles going on tour?

Outside of London and New York, no other cities or venues have been teased for Harry's upcoming tour so far.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more Harry Styles news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.