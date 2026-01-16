How to get presale access to Harry Styles' 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.' tour

16 January 2026, 13:03 | Updated: 16 January 2026, 15:11

How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.
How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Picture: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Valentino, Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Is Harry Styles going on tour in 2026? You can already sign up for a Harry Styles tour presale code.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles has released tour presale details after announcing his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

On January 15th, Harry Styles broke the internet after finally unveiling the artwork, title and release date of his fourth studio album: Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Executive produced by Harry's close friend and collaborator Kid Harpoon, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. is 12 tracks long and it marks Harry's first release since 2022.

Ahead of Harry's album announcement, rumours started swirling that he's going on tour in 2026. Now, the 31-year-old has confirmed that new shows are officially in the works. If that weren't enough, you can already sign up for presale access to Harry's tour in support of his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Find out how to sign up for Harry's tour presale, when he's going on tour and everything we know so far below.

What is Harry Styles' tour presale code?

What is Harry Styles' tour presale code?
What is Harry Styles' tour presale code? Picture: Getty

How to access Harry Styles's tour presale

Harry Styles is giving fans, who preorder his new album, presale access to his new tour. A pop up on his UK store now states: "By pre-ordering Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. you will receive presale access to future live dates".

It also states: "More information will be sent out once live dates are announced and the preorder for access window has closed. To preorder Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, simply visit Harry's website: here.

You don't have to preorder Harry's album either. There is also a no purchase necessary link. All you have to do is provide your name, email, country and city and accept the terms and conditions to sign up.

Make sure to preorder Harry's album or complete his no purchase necessary form to get presale access.

When is Harry Style's tour presale?

Until Harry officially announces a tour, we won't know when tickets go on presale. However, we would encourage you to sign up for Harry's presale now so that you have the best chance of getting tickets when they go on sale.

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet but Billboard have reported that Harry is launching a tour soon. They've said: "a world tour – with several dates at London’s Wembley Stadium – could be on the cards for this summer".

Page Six have also reported that Harry is doing a 2026 residency at Madison Square Garden in New York.

If so, we imagine Harry's presale will happen in the coming weeks.

Where is Harry Styles going on tour?

Outside of London and New York, no other cities or venues have been teased for Harry's upcoming tour so far.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more Harry Styles news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news
Harry Styles pictured in 2024 and performing at Coachella in 2022.

Is Harry Styles releasing a new album? HS4 release date confirmed

Harry Styles fans divided over 'fake' announcement

Harry Styles fans divided over 'fake' 10pm PST announcement

Bruno Mars has announced 'The Romantic Tour' for 2026

Bruno Mars adds four new UK dates to 'The Romantic Tour' - Tickets, presale & more

Harry Styles shares first snippet of new music called 'We Belong Together' with fans

Harry Styles shares first snippet of new music 'We Belong Together' with fans

Hot On Capital

Scott's diss about Sean and Joey Essex has entered the Love Island one liners hall of fame

Love Island All Stars fans say Scott's savage Sean diss is already the "line of the season"

Love Island

People We Meet on Vacation's promo image and a screenshot from the movie.

People We Meet on Vacation director in talks to release adult version with cut sex scene

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's three way kiss with Belle and Leanne

Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's threeway kiss with Belle and Leanne

Love Island

Molly-Mae pictured posing and a screenshot from Behind It All.

Will there be a Molly-Mae Behind It All season 3?

Love Island Scott van-der-Sluis has promised it 'ends with All Stars'

Love Island's Scott van-der-Sluis defends fourth show appearance after All Stars backlash

Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague at her Amazon Prime season 2 premiere and pictured in 2019 walking into the villa.

How old was Molly-Mae on Love Island and what season is she from?

Tommy Fury pictured at Wimbledon 2025 and on Love Island in 2019.

How old was Tommy Fury on Love Island and what season was he on?

Love Island

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured with Anton Danyluk in 2019.

Love Island's Belle reveals shocking reason why she would want ex Anton in All Stars with her

Love Island

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2019.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan 'looks so different' after dramatic hair transformation

Love Island

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

All the details you need on Love Island's Lochan and Whitney's legal battle

Love Island's Whitney and Lochan's legal battle & 'court case' explained

Love Island

Lucy and Tommy pictured outside the villa and posing in a mirror selfie together.

What happened between Love Island's Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn?

Love Island

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island

Why did Love Island winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root split?

Love Island

Here's why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split up

Why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split explained

Love Island

Sean and Matilda pictured outside the villa in 2024 and smiling together at the fire pit.

Why did Love Island's Sean Stone and Matilda Draper split?

Love Island

Belle and Anton pictured posing in the villa and on a date smiling at each other.

Why did Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk split?

Love Island

Liam Reardon and Millie Court have reportedly split for a second time

Why did Love Island winners Millie and Liam split for a second time?

Love Island

Sean Stone's All Star promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's age, Matilda Draper split and what series he’s from

Love Island

Jack Keating for Love Island All Stars and Jack Keating with his daughter Maya

Love Island All Stars' Jack Keating's age, famous dad, daughter and what series he’s from

Love Island

Leanne Amaning is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Leanne Amaning's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles