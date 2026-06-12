Harry Styles adds emotional nod to One Direction on Together, Together Tour

Harry Styles adds emotional nod to One Direction at Together, Together Tour in London. Picture: Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles also gave a moving speech where he referenced The X Factor and his time in One Direction at Wembley Stadium in London.

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Harry Styles has switched up his Together, Together Tour to include an emotional nod to One Direction at Wembley.

Despite becoming a solo superstar, Harry Styles has never shied away from his history as a member of One Direction. Whether he's thanking the band in BRITs acceptance speeches or performing renditions of the band's songs live on tour, Harry continually reminds fans of his eternal bond with Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn.

Harry's Together, Together Tour marks the first time that he's gone on tour without performing any One Direction songs. However, he's now kicked off the London leg and added a segment to the show in honour of his former bandmates. Not only that but he delivered a moving speech about his early days in the band.

Harry Styles added a One Direction interlude to his Together, Together Tour setlist. Picture: Getty

If you've followed Harry's shows in Amsterdam, you will already know that there's an interlude after Harry sings 'Fine Line'. Harry goes backstage before returning to perform 'American Girls'. However, Harry's Wembley Stadium show tonight (Jun 12th) added a touching tribute to One Direction during that section.

Shortly after Harry left the stage, fans noticed that his band started playing an orchestral version of One Direction's 'Night Changes'. Not only that but they then played string versions of Harry's single 'Falling' and One Direction's 'History' with the entire crowd singing along.

Stings interlude : NIGHT CHANGES - FALLING - HISTORY in London tonight



- June 12, 2026 pic.twitter.com/i4tGr7N104 — HSNews2 (@HS_News_2) June 12, 2026

If that weren't emotional enough, Harry then delivered gave a moving speech after singing 'American Girls'. Talking to the crowd, he said: "6 years ago my sister brought me to London for the very first time for my X Factor audition. Driving here today and any time I come through Wembley means so much to me."

He added: "It was right in that building next door where I was put into a band called One Direction. Driving in today, I drove the same way that I came when I used to go to that building."

Harry ended by saying: "It means a lot that you're here tonight. It means so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

him talking about gemma taking him to london for the first time for his X factor audition, and since she's in the crowd i wonder how she must be feeling watching her little brother playing 12 nights at the biggest stadium in the UK i'm so⭐️☹️🤏🏻 pic.twitter.com/i5tX5V839a — sarahᴴ loves harry💋🪩 (@goldenrryhrry) June 12, 2026

No, I'm not crying. You are!

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