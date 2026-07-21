Harry Styles cancels Together Together Tour show in São Paolo, Brazil

21 July 2026, 14:53

Harry Styles cancels Together Together Tour show in São Paolo, Brazil
Harry Styles cancels Together Together Tour show in São Paolo, Brazil. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Why did Harry Styles cancel his July 21st show in São Paolo, Brazil? Here's what he and his team have said.

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Ticketmaster Brazil have announced that Harry Styles' show in São Paolo, Brazil tonight (July 21) has been cancelled.

Harry Styles is currently in the midst of the South American leg of his Together, Together Tour and he was scheduled to perform in São Paolo this evening (July 21). However, it's now been confirmed that the concert will not be taking place. According to Ticketmaster Brazil, the event has been "cancelled due to a health issue affecting the tour".

If you've got tickets and want to know what Harry's said we're here to help. Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about Harry Styles' cancelled show, if you'll be refunded and getting your hands on new tickets.

Harry Styles admits ‘Together, Together’ tour is inspired by ‘getting loose’ in Berlin and Ibiza!

Will Harry Styles São Paolo, Brazil tickets be refunded?

Harry Styles is yet to speak out on the show cancellation. However, Ticketmaster Brazil have assured that fans will be refunded. In their official statement, Ticketmaster Brazil wrote: "Tickets for this show will be refunded via the original point of purchase. An email with further information will be sent by @ticketmasterbr to all ticket holders."

The ticket platform have also said that there will be an opportunity for fans to go to Harry's next show: "The concert on Friday, July 24, 2026, will take place as scheduled. Ticket holders for the Tuesday (July 21) show will have the opportunity to purchase tickets from an exclusive batch for the Friday (July 24) show, while supplies last."

They added: "We have worked with the venue to release as many tickets as possible for the Friday show; however, please bear in mind that availability is extremely limited."

Will Harry Styles São Paolo, Brazil tickets be refunded?
Will Harry Styles São Paolo, Brazil tickets be refunded? Picture: Getty

Has Harry Styles' July 24th show in Brazil been cancelled?

As it stands, Ticketmaster Brazil have assured fans that Harry's "Friday, July 24, 2026, will take place as scheduled" and extra tickets are being made available for fans who were meant to attend the July 22 show.

It's currently unclear if the "health issue" affects Harry personally or members of his team.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

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